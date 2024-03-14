Tense Council Meeting on CEIDC Investigation

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett City Council called a special meeting Monday, Mar. 11 to deal with news from the Texas Attorney General’s office declining to bring charges against Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CEIDC) suspended Executive Director James Gentry.

Gentry, along with CEIDC staff and its board of directors were suspended in January, 2023, after results from a forensic audit found irregularities in the corporation’s records and handling of several issues, including signing blank checks, unauthorized payment of bonuses and a less-than-transparent policy for approving bids from vendors.

Tempers flare as members of the public wait to hear the results from the Crockett City Council’s deliberations Monday, Mar. 11.

It was going to be a packed house, as city employees pulled out extra chairs for the overflow crowd who spilled out into the entryway.

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher opened the meeting by explaining they would move the public comments section to after the executive session, so public comments would be included in the recording of the meeting.

Executive sessions are allowed for government bodies to discuss personnel and legal matters, away from media or the public.

Councilman Darrell Jones was present at the Crockett City Council special meeting, after a six-month absence.

While the large crowd milled in the entryway and in front of City Hall, it was clear the debate inside was intense, as several voices could be heard arguing, even with the doors tightly shut.

There was a brief disturbance outside, which led to Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith asking several officers to be near the waiting public, in order to discourage any disagreements getting out of hand.

The Messenger would note Councilman Darrell Jones was in attendance, his first appearance at a city council meeting since late August 2023, according to our records.

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher reads the city’s official statement on the next step in the ongoing CEIDC investigation.

After the more than hourlong executive session, people made their way back inside before the public comments section began. There were voices for and against pursuing any further investigations against Mr. Gentry, with Fisher admonishing Jones at one point, after he attempting to make comments to one of those speaking. The public comment section during city council meetings does not allow council members to respond or answer questions.

The council was set to consider and approve hiring an independent expert and special legal counsel to oversee and internal review of the forensic audit’s finding, determine any responsible parties and present a corrective action plan.

When it was time to vote, Councilman Mike Marsh made a motion to bring in the experts, with Councilman Ernest Jackson seconding. They, along with Councilman Dennis Ivey voted yea, while Council Members Marquita Beasley and Jones voted no.

The business done, the room quickly cleared, with many wondering how long such an investigation would be, what the cost would be and what effects this might have on CEIDC’s structure and makeup in the future.

Stay tuned to The Messenger as we continually update this developing story.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]