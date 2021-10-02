Palestine Fall Cleanup Set for October

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – Palestine residents needing to get rid of their unwanted items will have the opportunity to do so at the next Citywide Fall Cleanup Day in October.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Palestine residents, with an active water account, will be able to drop off their unwanted items at the City of Palestine Transfer Station, 517 ACR 3694 off Hwy 79 at no charge.

Residents are required to provide a copy of their water bill and identification, such as a driver’s license, matching the address on the water bill.

Items accepted at the transfer station include, but are not limited to, the following:

Solid waste, including household garbage, furniture, lumber, shingles, and dried paint

Metal Items, including sheet metal, pipe, scrap iron, and cast iron

Large appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, a/c units, and televisions

Car and light truck tires with no rims, limited to 4 per household (Tractor and large truck tires

will not be accepted.)

The following WILL NOT be accepted at the transfer station:

Household chemicals, such as drain cleaners, liquid paint, and cleaning supplies

Herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids, or acids

Large appliances with freon. (Freon must be evacuated by a certified technician and the item tagged by the technician regarding evacuation before it will be accepted.)

Only one 16’ trailer or 2 regular truckloads per household will be allowed to dump on that day free of charge. Staff will be keeping track of all individuals dumping at the facility. Individuals surpassing the dumping limit will have a choice of being charged for additional loads or be turned away.

Organic yard waste, such as limbs, brush, and leaves will not be accepted, instead can be taken to the Compost Facility at 1630 N. Spring Street. The Compost Facility will be open on the same day, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Individuals who are disabled or age 65 years or older may request their items to be picked up by City of Palestine Public Works Department. Proof of age and/or disability, as well as proof of residency must be verified no later than October 8, 2021, before a pick-up will be scheduled. Eligibility may be approved by visiting Public Works Department located at 1620 W. Palestine Avenue.

Questions may be directed to Public Works at 903-731-8423.