Lady Cougars Blow by Sandiettes, 54-24

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

JEWETT – Before the frigid conditions blew into the East Texas area late last week, the Grapeland Sandiettes blew into Jewett for a District 20-2A matchup against the Leon Lady Cougars on the first day of February.

And in a preview of the frosty conditions from Thursday and Friday, the Sandiettes were ice cold from the field as they fell to their hostesses by a final score of 54-24.

Grapeland actually led after the first period of play as Destiny Bolden and Te’Lia Jones scored four apiece to give the Sandiettes an early 8-6 lead.

Leon had their own issues in the opening quarter as they only managed six points which came on four from Kaitlyn Kirschner and two from Caitlyn Crane.

The Lady Cougars shook off their shooting woes in the second quarter, however. Both Kirschner and Bobbie Guyton poured in eight apiece while Crane added another four. Lupita Carrizales converted two of two from the line while Bre Watson chipped in a point to help Leon open up a 29-14 lead at the break.

Once again, Bolden and Jones were the only two Sandiettes who managed to score in the second as Jones had four while Bolden added two. Grapeland still had a chance, however as the two teams headed to their respective locker rooms at halftime.

Following the intermission, the Sandiettes’ shooting woes hit the team full force as Bolden was the only player to find the scoring column in the third with three points.

Kirschner caught fire when the two teams returned to the floor after the intermission. The sophomore guard poured in 12 points in the quarter for the Lady Cougars while Mary O’Neal added another two to help Leon take a 43-17 lead after three periods were in the books.

Things got a little better in the fourth for Grapeland as Morgan Terry broke into the scoring column with four. Bolden added another two to her total and Cyshia Black made one of two from the line. Still, it wasn’t nearly enough as the Sandiettes fell by a final score of 54-17.

On the game, Grapeland was led in scoring by Destiny Bolden with 11 points. Te’Lia Jones netted eight, Morgan Terry had four and Cyshia Black chipped in one.

The Lady Cougars were led by Kaitlyn Kirschner with a game-high 24 points. Joining her in double figures was Bobbie Guyton with 14. Caitlyn Crane added six while both Mary O’Neal and Bre Watson had four apiece. Lupita Carrizales closed out the scoring for Leon with two.

