Christmas in Kennard This Saturday

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – ‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the pines, not a creature was stirring, not even a swine.

It’s hard to believe but the 2021 Holiday Season is upon us and preparations for Christmas in Kennard are already underway.

This Saturday, Dec. 4, the 34th Annual Christmas in Kennard festivities will be held and this year’s theme is “A Country Christmas in the Pines.”

The events will include:

House Decorating Contest

Toy Drive at Country Church Cafe

4 th Annual Chili cook-off sponsored by Kennard VFD

Annual Chili cook-off sponsored by Kennard VFD Santa & Mrs. Claus and The Grinch

Vendors

Giant Stocking & Bike Give-a-ways

Christmas Parade and Awards

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

According to information provided by the Kennard VFD, participants in the 4th Annual Chili Cook-off who are camping can arrive Friday, Dec. 3. On Saturday Dec. 4th, you can register at 7 am for the cook-off.

For more information about the chili cook-off, please contact Fire Chief Don Parrish at 936-222-1671 or Lon Parrish at 936-655-2141.

The KVFD will also be hosting its annual fundraiser with chances to win a Z248 zero-turn lawnmower. Tickets are available at Curry’s Grocery and Commercial Bank in Kennard. Chances are available at six for $5 or $1 each.

Vendors will be set up along Hwy 7 in Kennard. Booth space is $25 and forms are available at Curry’s Grocery in Kennard.

There are plenty of places to eat as there are normally food booths set up. The Fire Department will be selling food so come out and support them.

The Tabernacle of Praise (T.O.P.) Hope will be selling their famous gumbo from the old Masonic Lodge right behind the CBTx bank. T.O.P. Hope provides food to needy families throughout the year and would appreciate your support.

During the festivities, a toy drive will be held to help a family or families in need this holiday season. Please only bring new toys. You may drop them off at Curry’s Grocery in Kennard, Lakeside Grocery in Ratcliff or Commercial Bank of Texas in Kennard. You can also contact Jessica Best at 936-222-0858 or Shelby Best at 936-671-3536 if you need more details.

Before the parade, festival goers will have a chance to come by and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Come by and say hello to Santa or tell him what you want for Christmas. Bring your camera or cell phone and Santa and Ms. Claus will pose for a picture. Santa will then make his way to Curry’s Grocery around 3PM for the final daily drawings for the giant stocking, 6 bikes and lawnmower.

The parade should begin at 6 pm and will go through downtown Kennard before taking you to the Christmas Tree Lighting about 6:30 pm. This is always a special event for the day.

If you would like to participate in the parade please come and join us. Decorate your bike, motorcycle, 4-wheeler, UTV, lawn mower, wagon, ride your horses, fire trucks, police cars, etc. and come and make this the best parade in East Texas. If you want to dress up as a character in the parade and toss out candy to the kiddos that is also a lot of fun for the kids.

​For more information, please call: Judy or Sherry at 936-655-2219; Donnell at 936-222-7137; Lori at 936-204-1288; Simone at 936-655-2219; Tracy at 936-222-6340; or Commercial Bank of Texas at 936-655-2141.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.