Parade, Music, Fireworks to Mark July 4th Celebration in Crockett  

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – While the July 4th celebration and official day off will not arrive until next Tuesday, the city of Crockett will be marking the holiday in style this Saturday, July 1 with several events throughout the day.

2023 marks the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence marking the establishment of the United States as a sovereign country and no longer under the rule of Great Britain. The declaration marked the start of a seven-year war which saw the English fight the colonists across the eastern half of the country. The conflict also saw a people divided, with some siding with America, some with England and some siding with whichever army was closest to their town. The episode defined the America of legend, encapsulating the freedoms they sought and pledging to give their lives for the cause.

The traditional July 4th parade will begin at 10 a.m. in the Crockett square, with the parade lineup set for 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church. There is still time to participate – just make sure you are at the church early to check in and participate in the parade. The kids’ bicycle judging begins at 9:30 a.m. at Crockett Bank. Not just creative bikes will be judged, but also tricycles and wagons, too.

The parade itself will feature all the favorites, including first-responders from around the county with their freshly-washed equipment and sirens, to local groups, churches and politicians. Flag-waving locals and tourists will line the path to catch the candy and other goodies coming from many of the parade floats.

The Crockett area Chamber of Commerce will be providing free hotdogs right next to Moosehead Cafe, thanks in part to a big donation of time and resources by Chris and Cindy Ramirez.

Later that evening, residents are encouraged to bring out their lawn chairs and enjoy the official show sponsored by the city and the chamber, with music by Rooftop Travelers beginning at 8 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center. This is the first fireworks show the city has held since before the pandemic, with all of the money donated by local businesses.

The theme of the celebration is, “Freedom Over Crockett,” with an invocation and flag ceremony at 9 p.m. before the pyrotechnics kick off. There will be an ice cream truck on hand and possibly other vendors as well. The show promises to be a good one, lasting about 25 minutes. The city worked closely with residents, businesses and law enforcement to make sure the area will be safe and fire and ambulances nearby in case of any mishaps.

The Messenger will have pictures and more information after the ceremony in next Thursday’s edition. See you at the celebration!

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]