City of Palestine to Host Fireworks Display

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – The nation will celebrate its 245th birthday this Sunday, July 4 and the City of Palestine will get a bit of a head start on the festivities as it will fill the night skies with a brilliant display of fireworks.

According to Palestine PIO/Community Liaison Michele Herbert, “The City of Palestine will host the 2021Independence Day Fireworks on Saturday, July 3rd at Steven Bennett Park. City of Palestine friends and family are invited to this year’s Independence Day fireworks show. The public is invited go early and hang out with their family and friends. The grounds will be open for parking starting at 6:00 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m.”

Shortly after 9 pm, Loop 256 will be blocked off between US Hwy 84 and US 79. This will include all side streets as well. It is requested that those who view the fireworks noy use the shoulders of the road for parking.

Steven Bennett Park is located at N. Loop 256 at Moody Street (adjacent to YMCA). The Independence Day Fireworks will be presented by American Fireworks and accompanied by music from 98.3 KYYK.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.