Gov. Abbott Prohibits Mask Mandates for Governmental Entities

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

AUSTIN – On June 2 of this year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the COVID-19 mask mandate. Still, many places required a person to wear a mask to enter a building or premises.

On Tuesday of this week, the governor issued an executive order “…prohibiting governmental entities in Texas — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials — from requiring or mandating mask wearing.”

School districts were also included in this executive order which stated, “Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.”

Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the Executive Order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” Governor Abbott said. “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

Exempt from the Executive Order are state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.