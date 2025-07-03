Why Not Join the Grapeland Noon Lions Club?

Martha Childress, Grapeland Noon Lions Club Reporter

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – As a proud member of the Grapeland Noon Lions Club, I can tell you firsthand: “We Serve” is more than our motto—it’s our mission. And believe me, we do.

We’re the only service organization based right here in Grapeland, and we’re called on time and time again to help with local projects, large and small. Whether it’s collecting used eyeglasses or building accessibility ramps, we’re out there making a difference—and we’d love for you to join us.

You may have seen our glasses collection boxes around town, including at both local banks. Just drop in your new or used glasses, and we’ll make sure they’re recycled and given to someone in need. We also have a flag drop box at the post office for worn American flags, which we retire respectfully.

Another initiative close to our hearts is our plastic recycling program. We collect soft plastics like grocery sacks in drop boxes across Grapeland. When we gather enough, we’re awarded park benches made from the recycled material. So far, we’ve donated two benches to our city park.

Our mowing crew stays busy all year long. They help keep the Public Library, First Christian Memorial Church, Masonic Lodge, both Welcome signs, the Peanut Festival parking lot (on land we lease from the railroad), and the Grapeland Senior Citizens Center looking their best.

In addition, we conduct “Spot Vision” eye screenings and provide glasses to those who can’t afford them. On Veterans Day, we team up with the Senior Citizens Center to host a Veterans Fish Fry, honoring those who have served our country.

We also work with TXDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway program, maintaining a two-mile stretch through town on Market Street.

One of the most rewarding parts of our year is volunteering at the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville. This camp is a free, life-changing experience for children with disabilities, diabetes or cancer. Funded entirely by Lions Clubs and donations, the camp depends on spring workdays to prepare for summer sessions. Our club heads out on Friday to prep and cook meals for up to 400 volunteers—starting at 5 a.m. Saturday. It’s a whirlwind of chopping, cooking, cleaning, and serving, but we always come home inspired.

Last May, 12 of us made the trip, including five members in their 80s. That’s dedication—and it’s just one of the reasons I love this club.

We’re what’s called a 100% club, which means we participate in and donate to all international and district Lions causes, including efforts to combat blindness, hunger, and childhood cancer. Here at home, we also award college and technical school scholarships to graduating Grapeland seniors.

Our biggest annual fundraisers are the Peanut Festival Parking Lot and our Annual Golf Tournament, but we also lend a hand cooking for events like the Vulcraft/Nucor picnic when asked.

And don’t worry—you don’t have to take on every project. You can plug in where your interests and skills fit best. You won’t see me out with the mowing crew, but you might spot me collecting glasses or helping organize donations.

We meet the first and third Thursdays of each month at noon at the Grapeland Senior Citizens Center. Lunch is provided (donations accepted), and we wrap up by 1 p.m., making it easy for folks on their lunch break to attend.

Our next meeting is July 3—the first of our new club year—and there’s no better time to get involved. Our dues are $100 per year, and I promise you, the reward of giving back to this community is worth every penny.

So I’ll ask you again: Why not join the Grapeland Noon Lions Club? We’ve got just the spot for you.

All are welcome.