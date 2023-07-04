Numerous Animals Rescued from Crockett Residence  

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Police Department (CPD) released a statement regarding the discovery of a number of different animals in poor condition at a local residence.

“On June 29, CPD officers executed a search and seizure warrant in the 1000 block of West Houston Ave. During an unrelated investigation, officers found numerous dogs, cats, and birds that were in poor condition.

Due to the condition of the animals, officers were able to obtain a search and seizure warrant for the property. CPD, with the assistance of the Houston Humane Society, removed 15 dogs, six cats, three chickens, two ducks, and a turkey. The animals have been taken to the Houston Humane Society facility where they will undergo testing, veterinarian care and will be held until a disposition is made by the court. As this happens, CPD will continue its investigation into those responsible for the mistreatment of these animals and will pursue criminal charges for those found to be responsible.

We greatly appreciate the assistance from the Houston Humane Society and their willingness to offer support and assistance through the entire process. Houston Humane Society is a non-profit organization that is completely supported by donations. If you would like to donate to the Houston Humane Society, please visit their website at www.houstonhumane.org.”

CPD thanked the Houston Humane Society for their work in rescuing and nursing the animals back to health.

