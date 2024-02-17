Commissioners Proclaim Texas Independence Day 

Prepare For Grapeland ISD Police Department

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Commissioners Court met Tuesday, Feb. 13 to make a proclamation for Texas Independence Day and prepare the ground for a new police department for Grapeland Independent School District. (GISD)

The Messenger officially invited the court and public to attend the candidate forum next Thursday, Feb. 22. See related article in today’s edition.

HoustonCounty Sheriff Randy Hargrove told the court about the new program to make finding stolen property much easier for theft victims. As recently reported in The Messenger, residents can register their goods with the sheriff’s office and receive a unique tracking number, which Hargrove told the court, could be tracked anywhere in the United States back to Houston County. The number can be used on anything from heavy equipment to home electronics, making finding serial numbers unnecessary and finding the rightful home of stolen items much quicker. Hargrove said information about the program will soon be in area businesses and encouraged residents to contact his office and register their items.

Houston County Jailer Weston Reeves was present as the commissioners approved an employment agreement between him and the sheriff’s office to fund his training in lieu of his serving at least three years as a deputy. Houston County Attorney Daphne Session told the court the new agreement is better, giving the county more control over such employment agreements. These contracts are signed for two years of employment if the candidate pays for their own training or for three years if the county pays for the training. Hargrove explained there are few candidates “in the pipeline” and this encourages new recruits to promise several years to the county. Reeves thanked the court for their vote and looked forward to completing the training and continuing to serve the people of Houston County.

The Sons of the Republic of Texas joined the commissioners in proclaiming Saturday, Mar. 2 as Texas Independence Day in Houston County, marking the anniversary of the 56 brave Texians and Tejanos who declared Texas independent in 1836.

Several upcoming events were granted use of Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funds, including:

Piney Woods Fine Arts Association (PWFAA) Hotel California Concert, Feb. 16

PWFAA Pure Prairie League Mar. 23

Crockett Lions Club Rodeo May 9-11

Scrumptious Fried Pies and Pastries 3rd Annual Pop-Up Market Mar. 30

Commissioner Willie Kitchen reminded the petitioners the fund is to be used to generate hotel stays and tourist-based economic development and the court expected reports following each event to show the investment of the HOT funds generated a return for the county.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the county and GISD for the creation of a police department for the school district. This allows the school district to work with the sheriff’s office on setting up the new department, purchasing equipment, integrating the new department into the existing law enforcement network and setting the department’s boundaries. While the process is long, working with state officials to certify the department and its personnel, Grapeland schools should have their own department ready by spring.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]