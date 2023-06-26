Local 4-H Student Represents Texas Down Under 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – 18-year-old Riley Beaver will be heading to the Australian outback this summer, thanks to her long participation in the 4-H program. According to Beaver, her participation in the programs have taken her all over the country and even contributed to her choice of college and her area of study.

Beaver and her younger sister Landry are home-schooled, meaning they couldn’t participate in FFA and other programs, leading them to 4-H. Beaver said in spite of needing to make some adjustments, she thinks homeschooling was the best decision in her case.

“Homeschooling was an excellent choice for our family and allowed me to have a different outlook on life as a teenager,” Beaver said. “Teenagers are so easily influenced by the outside world and people around them. I was able to form my own morals and standards before I was able to be influenced by anyone else. The only downfall is not being exposed to some things if kids aren’t able to get out and socialize. Thankfully, my parents were able to get me into 4-H so I was able to get the full social experience.”

Starting in 4-H about 10 years ago, Beaver originally joined to be able to show lambs at the club’s venues. It was only later she discovered how much more there was to 4-H.

“I got older and realized 4-H has so many more opportunities! There’s everything under the sun, from cooking to fashion,” Beaver noted. “So I learned there are other things I like, apart from just livestock. I learned I love public speaking and leadership, I also love the food and nutrition project. I grew to try new things through 4-H and ended up being on the State Council, which is the highest level.”

Daughter of Greg and Carrie Beaver, young Riley is a mature and confident young lady with many talents. She and her sister both play piano, with Riley playing at the recent Living Alternatives banquet in Crockett.

Beaver will attend Texas A&M in the fall, with even her choice of study influenced by her time in 4-H.

“I ended up choosing my field of study based on my 4-H experiences. I’m going to be studying animal science, because of my passion for the agriculture industry and I want to work in that industry,” Beaver said. “4-H definitely guided me to that path to go to Texas A&M and study animal science.”

Before the trip to College Station, however, Beaver is one of the lucky 4-H kids who will be traveling to Australia this summer to continue their activities there. While 4-H has already taken her farther than she imagined when she first joined, there is a special exoticness and lure of the outback.

“I don’t know too much about Australia but I’m hoping to see some of the animals,” Beaver laughed. “I kind of want to see a kangaroo or a koala or something!”

Beaver encourages young people to consider 4-H as an option, as she found so many more options that just agriculture, which include STEM projects and other activities of all kinds.

