Crockett Elks Help Houston County Meals on Wheels

HOUSTON COUNTY – Crockett Elks Lodge #1729 Chairman Dean Anderson donated $2,000 on behalf of the local Elks Lodge to the Houston County Meals on Wheels program.

“We have had an association with the Meals on Wheels program for three out of the last four years,” Anderson said. “This ‘spotlight grant’ is one of the grants we move around town. We also donated to some veterans earlier this year. We are happy to do this; Meals on Wheels is a great program.”

The Houston County Aging Services runs the meals on wheels program. They currently deliver frozen meals to more than 160 people in Houston County. The recipients are usually elderly, but also include younger people with certain disabilities. The group runs two routes in Crockett, and one each in Grapeland, Kennard and Lovelady.

Pam Fannett has been the director of the meals on wheels program for over two years. She explained the program is about more than just delivering food.

“We buy fans or microwaves for the clients with this money,” Fannett said. “We look to see what they need. We do phone calls twice a week to check on them. Sometime we are their only contact.”

Veteran route driver Jamie Johnson has been driving for Meals on Wheels for 11 years. She says the meals are nutritional – and some of their ‘clients’ couldn’t do without them.

“There is chicken, fish, chicken fried steak, grilled steak – plus all the trimmings,” Johnson explained. “Vegetables, bread, desserts and juice, too. They really love it. Some of them depend on it, because they don’t have anyone to help them.”

Johnson said people are happy to see her come – and not just for the food.

“I like meeting with the clients. They love to see us. Some of them say they see us more than they see their families,” Johnson concluded.

