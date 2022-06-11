Palestine Police Investigating Shooting at Park, One in Custody

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – The Palestine Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Willie Myers Park and have taken one person into custody.

Shortly before 5 pm on Saturday, May 28, officers with the Palestine Police Department responded to the 1000 block of South Dorrance Street, “… in reference to several calls regarding gunshots being fired at Willie Myers Park,” Palestine Police Department PIO/Community Liaison Michelle Herbert reported.

The PIO went on to state when PPD officers arrived on the scene, they were informed a gunshot victim had been transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle.

“Officers quickly secured the scene and began investigating the incident. A suspect description was quickly broadcasted to surrounding agencies, and the suspect vehicle was located by law enforcement in Coffee City on Highway 155,” Herbert indicated.

The suspect, who was identified as Quntyra Harper, 21, of Tyler, was placed under arrest and transported to Anderson County Jail where she was booked into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim, a 19-year-old female from Palestine, was transported to a Tyler hospital where she was reported to be in stable condition.

The Palestine Police Department was assisted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Frankston Police Department and the Coffee City Police Department.

“The Officers and Detectives did an outstanding job getting this dangerous individual off the streets.” Palestine Police Department Assistant Chief Jamie Lester said.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com