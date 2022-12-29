Messenger “Best Of” Readers’ Choice Poll Results Are In

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The 2022 results are in for our readers’ favorite local businesses in nearly 50 categories. The Messenger would like to thank everyone for their input, from the nomination process to the actual voting.

In fact, we were so overwhelmed we were unable to process so many recommendations for new categories this year. We promise to add a number of new categories with your favorites in mind!

The voting received more than 3,350 responses – a new record! We would like to congratulate every business who won – most of these are local, family-run businesses that appreciate your votes and support. And to all of those nominated who did not take first prize this year: you are building your market share and are beloved by a growing group of customers and supporters! Just to be nominated is something extraordinary! Two categories had only one nomination each: best gym and best nutrition.

Some businesses have won the contest before, some are new winners and several are new businesses to our area which says a lot about our growing economy and vibrancy.

The winners will be presented with a certificate to display in their business. Many of them have placed thank you notices in this paper for your trust and your vote. If your business won and you would like to thank the people of Houston County please contact our office at (936) 687-2424.

2022 Messenger Reader’s Choice Winners:

Please click the link below to see the full list of vote totals by category:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSexgeP-EZ83u3Vmk-nrCpSzsyCFp_vTWZzv5HFxl3OsWUhcQQ/viewanalytics