UIL Releases Remaining District Re-Alignments for 2022-23

New Faces, New Places

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The University Interscholastic League (UIL)released the 2022-23 and 2023-24 tentative football, basketball and volleyball district assignments on the morning of Feb. 3, while the remaining district alignments for sporting events and academics were released on March 15.

In a message to superintendents from the UIL it was stated, “As you know, the 2022-2024 UIL alignments for football, basketball, and volleyball were released Feb. 3, 2022. The 2022-2024 UIL alignments for the remaining activities are now available. The alignments for water polo, cross country, team tennis, wrestling, swimming and diving, soccer, academics (including one-act play), spring athletics (including golf, tennis, and track and field), softball and baseball have been posted.

The district assignments will not be considered final until after the UIL District Assignment Appeals Committee meets.

According to the UIL, “When all appeals are completed, the District Assignment Appeals Committee shall approve the assignments to districts. Until this approval, contracts for contests by participant schools are not effective.”

So, without further ado, here is what the UIL has come up with for the 2022-2023 school year.

In the academic realm, Class 1A will see the Oakwood Panthers competing in District 26-1A against: Avalon; Bynum; Coolidge; Milford; Penelope; and Trinidad.

District 27-1A will feature: Apple Springs; Groveton Centerville; Kennard; Laneville; Longview UT Tyler

Univ. Acad.; Martinsville; Neches; Palestine UT Tyler Univ. Acad.; Slocum; Tyler UT Tyler Univ. Acad.; and

Wells.

At the Class 2A level, District 19-2A will be comprised of: Cayuga; Frankston; Kerens; LaPoynor; Malakoff Cross Roads; and Martin’s Mill.

In District 20-2A, the schools are: Centerville; Grapeland; Groveton; Latexo; Leon; and Lovelady.

Moving to Class 3A, District 20-3A will feature: Buffalo; Elkhart; Fairfield; Franklin; Groesbeck; Mexia; Teague; and Westwood.

Crockett will compete in District 23-3A along with: Anderson-Shiro; Cleveland Tarkington; Coldspring-Oakhurst; New Caney Infinity ECHS; New Waverly; Onalaska; Shepherd; and Trinity.

In the Class 4A division, Palestine will square off against competition in District 18-4A. They will be joined by: Bullard; Hudson; Jacksonville; Madisonville; and Rusk.

In the athletic arena – and starting with cross country – the Oakwood Panthers have been placed in Class 1A District 26. They will be joined by: Avalon; Bynum; Coolidge; Milford; Penelope; and Trinidad.

Kennard, Neches and Slocum will be joining District 27-1A along with: Apple Springs; Groveton-Centerville; Laneville; Martinsville; and Wells.

At the Class 2A level, District 19-2A will be comprised of: Cayuga; Frankston; Kerens; LaPoynor; Malakoff Cross Roads; and Martin’s Mill.

District 20-2A will be made up of: Centerville; Grapeland; Groveton; Latexo; Leon; and Lovelady.

Moving to Class 3A, District 20-3A will see all the Class 3A teams competing against one another except for Crockett. District 20-3A will feature: Buffalo; Elkhart; Fairfield; Franklin; Groesbeck; Mexia; Teague; and Westwood.

Crockett will compete in District 23-3A along with: Anderson-Shiro; Cleveland Tarkington; Coldspring-Oakhurst; New Caney Infinity ECHS; New Waverly; Onalaska; Shepherd; and Trinity.

At the Class 4A level, Palestine will square off against competition in District 18-4A. They will be joined by: Bullard; Hudson; Jacksonville; Madisonville; and Rusk.

Golf, tennis and track all have the same alignments as cross country for the 2022-2023 school year.

Moving to baseball, Class 1A schools compete in the same district as Class 2A schools until they reach the playoffs and then they have their own 1A postseason.

Starting with Class 2A in the 2022-2023 school year, District 20-2A will feature: Cayuga; Frankston; Kerens; LaPoynor; Malakoff Cross Roads; Martins Mill; Neches; and Trinidad.

District 21-2A will be comprised of: Centerville; Grapeland; Latexo; Leon; Lovelady; Normangee; North Zulch; Oakwood; and Slocum.

Competing in District 22-2A, the teams will be: Alto; Corrigan-Camden; Cushing; Douglass; Groveton; Apple Springs; Groveton Centerville; Kennard; and Wells.

At the Class 3A level, District 20-3A will house: Buffalo; Elkhart; Fairfield; Franklin; Groesbeck; Mexia; Teague; and Westwood.

District 23-3A will feature: Anderson-Shiro; Cleveland Tarkington; Coldspring-Oakhurst; Crockett; New Waverly; Onalaska; Shepherd; and Trinity.

In Class 4A, Palestine will be joined in District 18-4A by: Bullard; Hudson; Jacksonville; Madisonville; and Rusk.

In softball, just like baseball, Class 1A schools compete in the same district as Class 2A schools until they reach the playoffs and then they have their own 1A postseason.

Things are a little different in Class 2A as some schools that were in Region III for nearly every other competition were shifted into Region IV.

District 20-2A is made up of: Cayuga; Frankston; Kerens; La Poynor; Malakoff Cross Roads; Martin’s Mill; Neches; and Trinidad.

District 21-2A is comprised of: Alto; Corrigan-Camden; Cushing; Douglass; Groveton; Lovelady; Apple Springs; Kennard; and Wells.

In Region IV, District 25-2A will be made up of: Centerville; Grapeland; Latexo; Leon; Oakwood; and Slocum.

Moving to Class 3A, District 20-3A will feature: Buffalo; Elkhart; Fairfield; Franklin; Groesbeck; Mexia; Teague; and Westwood.

District 23-3A will be comprised of: Anderson-Shiro; Cleveland Tarkington; Coldspring-Oakhurst; Crockett; New Waverly; Onalaska; Shepherd; and Trinity.

And last, but certainly not least, at the Class 4A level, District 18-4A will feature: Bullard; Hudson; Jacksonville; Madisonville; Palestine; and Rusk.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.