Lovelady Extends Streak With Another Blowout Victory

By Lawanna Monk

Special to The Messenger

LOVELADY – The Lovelady Lions extend their winning season with a a 63 to 7 win over the Evadale Rebels, Friday, Oct. 27.

The Lions won the toss and deferred to the second half. Brady McCullough teed up the ball for the Lions. His kick went into the end zone for a touch back. Tyler Gilchrist and Clifton Davis shut the Rebels down for no gain on first down. The next two downs were incomplete passes. A high punt on 4th down gave the Lions the ball on the Rebel 35. Dayvian Skinner carried on first and third downs gaining a total of five yards. Second down was an incomplete pass. On 4th down on the 30 and needing five yards for a 1st down, Lance Pierce dropped back and completed a pass to Skylar Pipkin in the end zone with 8:29 on the clock. Skinner marched the ball in for the two point conversion. Lovelady 8-Evadale 0.

McCullough’s kick was fielded at the 10 an returned to the 26 where he was met by a pride of Lions. Jordan Blackmon shut down the play on 1st for zero gain. Davis broke up the pass on 2nd. The Rebels completed a pass to the Lion 47 on 3rd. The Rebels gained another first down to the Evadale 26. A fumble set them back to the 30. Lion, Terrelle Easterling, met the Rebel back at the line and denied them any gain. The next two downs were incomplete passes and turned the ball over on downs at the Lion 30. On first down Pipkin took the hand off from Pierce and was down field to the Rebel 35. A missed snap set the Lions back to the Lion 46. Skinner powered his was back to the Rebel 32. The Lions were set back five on a penalty. Pierce went to the air an connected with Travis Cook for the TD with :59 on the clock. The PAT was no good. Lovelady 14-Evadale 0.

In the second quarter, the Rebels scored on a TD pass with 11:44 on the clock. The kick was good. Lovelady 14-Evadale 7.

Evadale’s on-side kick was fielded by Aiden McIntyre at the Lion 47. Skinner took the hand off from Pierce and was down the field and tackled at the one yard line. Skinner punched it in for the TD with 10:52 on the clock. Blackmon carried in the two pint conversion. Lovelady 22-Evadale 7.

McCullough’s kick was fielded near the goal line. The Rebel looked up to see the Lions charging toward him. He decided to retreat into the end zone and take a knee, giving the Lions a safety. Lovelady 24-Evadale 7.

Evadale’s kick from the 20 was fielded by Cortavies Whitaker on the 30 and returned 70 yards for the TD with 10:29 on the clock. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 31-Evadale 7.

McCullough’s kick was returned to the 20 before being hit by Lane Wilson and company.

Whitaker stripped the ball but Evadale recovered it back on the 15. The Rebel punt was fielded by Kye Terry on the Rebel 40 and returned for the TD with 8:40 on the clock. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 39-Evadale 7.

The kick off was returned to the 26 where Alan Baskin and Davis stopped the return. Ben Monk and Cameron Lovelady shut down the Rebel offense on the first two downs. Rebel QB made a first down running out of bounds at the Lion’s 43. A big sack by Monk and Alvaro Gonzales set the Rebels back to their own 35. The Rebels had gained yardage to the Lion 31. A Rebel pass was intercepted by Davis in the end zone and brought out to the Lion 32. Pierce connected with Cook. Cook was dragging defenders, fumbled the ball, recovered the ball and made it to the 18 before being brought down. A pass to Pipkin put the Lions on the 4. Blackmon showed his power and was in for the TD with :51 on the clock. The kick was good. Lovelady 46-Evadale 7.

Cameron Lovelady and Cason Watson got the final word in with a sack on the Rebel QB at time expired in the half.

In the third quarter, Evadale’s kick was fielded by Pipkin at the Lion 30 and returned to the Rebel 28. Skinner gained three, Blackmon added another five. Pierce took the ball up the middle to the six yard line. Blackmon punched it in for the TD with 9:01 on the running clock. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 53-Evadale 7.

Evadale called for a fair catch at the 25. The first down pass fell incomplete. Wilson and Baskin stopped the drive on second down for short gain. Terry shut down third down for no gain. The Rebel punt rolled dead at the Lion 15. Courtney Whitaker carried on first down to the 25. On the next down, Cortavies Whitaker takes the hand off and gets a down field block from Courtney Whitaker and takes it all the way for the TD with 1:26 on the clock. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 60-Evadale 7.

The Lion kick was fielded at the five and returned to the 20 before being taken down by Kevin McQuesten.

In the fourth quarter, the Lions final drive started on a Rebel punt that went out of bounds at the Lion 36. Cody James took over as QB. James handed off to McIntyre and he was off and was barely caught at the one yard line. The Lions kicked a field goal with 5:52 on the clock

Lovelady 63-Evadale 7.

The Lions will finish the regular season with a home game against Deweyville, Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Seniors will be recognized at 6:45.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]