By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – It was opening day for Grapeland Youth Softball on Saturday, April 24 and the day started with a bang. The claxons of the fire engines and the sirens of police cars roared to life signaling the start of the Opening Day parade.

After traveling down Main St., the procession made its way out to the softball fields on US Hwy 287 where a cake auction was held. When the final tabulations came in, the organization had raised a little more than $10,000 to help finance the operational costs.

Following the auction, a cry of “Play Ball!” could be heard as the girls took their positions in the field and at the plate.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.