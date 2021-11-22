Grapeland Public Library Hosting Angel Tree Program

Christmas Book Drive and Gingerbread House Contest Also Underway

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – With the Christmas season upon us, many in the community seek the opportunity to give back and help others enjoy a better holiday experience. Grapeland Public Library is helping to make that opportunity easier.

The library’s Angel Tree program is currently underway. According to Library Director Ashley Corns, the program benefits low-income students at Grapeland ISD. “Angels can be picked up at Dominion Bank or Prosperity Bank here in Grapeland,” Corns said. “The deadline to bring in the gifts is December 17, and they can be turned in at the banks or here at the library.”

The program offers the opportunity to pick up an Angel and fill a wish list for local children who would otherwise have a very sparse Christmas. Families submitted applications through the local school and the Angels were created and made available for the public to pick up and fill a child’s wish list.

For those who may not have the time for added shopping or would simply rather give to help the cause, donations are gladly accepted and appreciated. The library will use those funds to fulfill wish lists that may not have been selected. Businesses or individuals who wish to donate can mail a check, made out to Grapeland Public Library, to P.O. Box 879, Grapeland, TX 75844. Donations may also be made through Venmo at Venmo@grapelandangel. Receipts can be provided upon request.

The library is also hosting a book drive in conjunction with the Angel Tree program. According to Corns, new books can be dropped off at the library and will be used to help fill the Angel Tree boxes. The deadline for the book drive is December 17 as well.

Another Christmas event hosted by the library, sure to turn the Christmas spirit up several notches, is this year’s Gingerbread House Competition. The event is sponsored by Vulcraft, Cutshaw Chevrolet, and Darsey’s Furniture. Gingerbread houses should be submitted at the library no later than December 9 at 3 p.m. Winners of the contest will be announced on December 15, and prizes will be awarded for First, Second and Third place. The houses will be judged on Creativity and structural soundness. Entrants must supply their own material.

For more information on the Angel Tree, Christmas Book Drive or the Gingerbread House Competition, contact Ashley Corns at the Grapeland Public Library at (936) 687-3425, Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com