TSWA Releases 2021 Softball All-State List

Lady Lions Highlight Area Selections

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA) released its annual All-State list for softball on Sunday, July 11 and as the selections showed, these girls can play a little softball behind the pine curtain.

Players were selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.

Jacy Stubblefield

Highlighting the list were a trio of Lovelady Lady Lions who helped lead the Lady Lions to a record of 32-3-1 and a berth in the Region III Finals where they fell to the West Sabine Lady Tigers.

Leading off for the Lady Lions was senior outfielder Jacy Stubblefield who was selected to the Honorable Mention All-State team. This was Jacy’s second selection to the TSWA Honorable Mention All-State team as she was selected in 2019 as well. She was also selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) All-State Team.

In addition, Jacy was named as the Defensive Player of the Year in District 21-2A and was also named to the Texas High School Coaches Association 2021 Academic All-State Second Team.

Morgan Womack

Joining her on the TSWA Honorable Mention All-State team was sophomore Morgan Womack who selected as a utility player. Morgan was also selected as the District 21-2A Catcher of the Year.

Rounding out the Lady Lions’ All-State selections was Macie LaRue who was named to the Honorable Mention Team as a pitcher. Macie was also selected as the District 21-2A Co-Pitcher of the Year.

