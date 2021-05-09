Local Students Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Special to The Messenger

Tyler, Texas (May 5, 2021) — The University of Texas at Tyler recently inducted 37 new members of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society that initiates approximately 30,000 members a year on more than 325 campus in the U.S. and the Philippines. Phi Kappa Phi membership is invitation-only and requires nomination and approval by the chapter.

New members by hometown are:

BULLARD – Jennifer Carlile and Erin Hulsman; CEDAR PARK – Rebecca Abrams; CIBOLO – Lincoln Kurt Penaloza; CYPRESS – Ahmed Al Bayati; EMORY – Cheyenne Davis; FORNEY – Omar Lugo; FRANKSTON – Skyla Weeks; GRAPELAND – Terressa Nelson; HIDEAWAY – Rachel Anthony; KILGORE – Erica Martinez; LINDALE – Courtney Moore and Ricky Yeager; LONGVIEW – Andrew Sanders; NACOGDOCHES – Celina Hawthorne; PALESTINE – Marcelina Perez; ROANOKE – Kevin Dore; RUSK – Jennifer Humphries; SAN ANTONIO – Hannah Sasser and Courtney Southwick; TYLER – Madeleine Beaudoin, Abigail Price, Melanie Rawls, Randy Sronce, Joseph Hall, Misty Findley, Taylor Easterling and Eleazar Cortes; WACO – Caila Wagner-Vermette; WHITEHOUSE – Liseth Hubbard and Rawda Tomoum; WILLS POINT – Rebekah Neiman; ARKANSAS – Danielle Fulton; FLORIDA – Aldyn Edwards; GEORGIA – Jacqueline Haire; MAINE – Khatrina Swarup; NORTH CAROLINA – Annika Wurm.

