Salmon Lake Memorial Day Gospel Bluegrass Right Around the Corner

Four Days of Faith, Fellowship and Music

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – It’s that time of the year once again. Before long, the city of Grapeland’s population will begin to swell as countless RV’s, fifth wheels and camping trailers roll into Grapeland for the 24th Annual Memorial Day Weekend Gospel Bluegrass Festival kicks off.

The festival is set to begin on Thursday, May 27 at Salmon Lake Park with a host of new performers and returning regulars. The festivities actually start on Wednesday, May 26 with a pot luck dinner held at the Salmon Lake Pavilion at 6 pm.

The official opening ceremonies set to begin at 6 pm. on Thursday, May 27. Once the opening ceremonies conclude, the musicians take center stage, kicking things off for a weekend chock full of music and merriment.

The Master of Ceremonies for the event will be Mike Powell and the sound will be under the direction of Fred Hintze.

The musicians and bands tentatively scheduled to perform at the event are: King James Boys; Summer and Bray; Larry Stephenson; Springstreet; The Marksmen; Chosen Road; Whitehouse Harmony and Mountainview Connection.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.