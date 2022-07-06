BLUE RIBBON FOR BEST PIE IN CROCKETT

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT Apple pie is as American as, well…apple pie. But it wasn’t just apple pie that came under the magnifying glass this past Saturday after the July 4th parade in Crockett. It was pie judging time, this year organized by the Crockett Chamber of Commerce.

Shortly after the parade, organizers and judges gathered in the back of the Moosehead Cafe in downtown Crockett to taste the five fruit pies entered this year.

But it wasn’t just taste that would be graded. Leann Hinson one of the Ambassadors for the Crockett Chamber of Commerce said the judges had to look for more than just taste.

“They are going to judge based on the appearance of the pie, the taste of the pie, and the patriotic theme of the pie.” Hinson explained.

The judges included first time judge and Crockett City Assistant Police Chief Alfredo Fajardo. He understood this was a big responsibility, but had another important mission to accomplish.

“I am a little nervous, but I am really looking forward to it.” Fajardo said.

As the other judges joked Fajardo was just hungry, Fajardo quipped, “They summed it up, I just want to eat!”

The judges and ambassadors soon got organized and began handing around the different pies, and most of the judges wanted seconds. The judging was not easy, it probably never is, but eventually the judges voted and the winners were announced.

The Blue Ribbon winner this year was a cherry blueberry pie made by Carolyn Ussery. Second and third places were taken by Cathy Martinez, with a second place cream cheese pie, and the third place pecan peach pie.

Ussery loves to bake everything from cupcakes to cakes and pies. She made a cherry pie with added blueberries to make a red-white-and-blue theme. She couldn’t believe that her pie had won this year.

“I did it! I was so surprised because I was sitting and watching them bring in the pies. There were some amazing pies there and I felt very lucky,” Ussery explained.

Liza Clark, executive director of the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce was grateful to those who made the pies and those who judged them.

If you want to enter next year’s pie judging contest, or just want to take that homemade pie up a notch, Ussery says the key to a great pie is a great crust.

“Make sure your pie crust is perfect. Because you can have any filling in that pie, but if you don’t have a good crust, it’s not going to be a good pie.”