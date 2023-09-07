Big Yellow Vehicle with Flashing Lights Might Be School Bus

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – A minor fender bender between a vehicle and an Elkhart ISD school bus Thursday, Aug. 31 served as a reminder to all local drivers – school is back in session, with slow-moving and frequently-stopping school busses, cars and little ones on foot moving around our local streets to and from local schools.

Anderson County Precinct One Constable David Franklin said the early morning accident happened at a dangerous spot, with children getting on the bus to go to school.

“It happened on TX 19, just south of Palestine city limits,” Franklin said. “The school bus was stopped, picking up children and the other driver evidently was not paying attention.”

Franklin said it can be baffling to witness what he calls “driver inattention.”

“It’s a big yellow bus with a flashing red light,” Constable Franklin sighed. “I don’t understand – it’s pretty hard to miss. Thankfully, the bus is built very well and there was no damage to the bus and, most importantly, no injuries.”

Franklin attributes many road accidents to that distracted driving, of which everyone is guilty from time to time – the quick check of the phone, the occasional day dream, the reaching for that such-and-such that fell just out of reach – all of which take on a more serious aspect when in school zones or school bus routes.

“The school buses are big and yellow for a reason – so they stand out. It’s late August, it’s that time of day – we have to be paying more attention on the road,” Franklin warned. “The Elkhart High School has big yellow signs across the road north- and southbound with flashing yellow lights and people consistently don’t slow down for that, either. I don’t think it’s intentional – it’s just driver inattention.”

Luckily, this time, there were no injuries. However, this should serve as a reminder to us all about paying more attention especially in school zones or in school bus loading zones.

Sergeant Shana Clark with TxDPS (Texas Department of Public Safety) said not paying attention in school zones and around school busses can be dangerous – and expensive.

“Even though school busses are big and bright in color, they’re often overlooked by distracted drivers who don’t see the bus until it’s too late. You are required by law to stop for a school bus when its stop sign is out and its red flashing lights activated – regardless of which direction you are traveling,” Clark warned. “There’s a penalty of $500 to $1,250 for a first time offense of disregarding a school bus and a Class A misdemeanor if you cause injury.”

No matter how important taking that call might seem, or how crucial to answer that text message or how quick you need to update your profile picture – put the phone down. Concentrate, don’t let your mind wander too far. The kiddos are back in school and they deserve a break.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]