Mayor’s Monthly April 2021

Written by Grapeland Mayor Mitchell Woody

GRAPELAND – Hello Grapeland, we had the April council meeting on the 13th. As a reminder, the council meetings will be at 6pm from now on vice 7pm. The following are noteworthy items from this month’s meeting.

Grapeland Church of Christ will be hosting a devotional in the city park themed “Coming Back to God” on May 1st from 5pm to 7pm.

First United Methodist Church will be hosting an annual “Church in the Park” service at the city park on May 2nd at 10am.

Sunset Christian Church will be hosting “National Day of Prayer” in the city park on May 6th from 12pm to 1pm.

There are some city park upgrades and improvements that we are working to implement in the coming months. We are currently in the process of reviewing quotes and working the budget to make room for the projects. As we get closer to nailing down the particulars, we will then post exactly what projects will be done.

Our junk car ordinance has been revised. We will continue to make efforts to clean up our city, please take the initiative to dispose of junk cars and clean up your property to avoid fines. We are proud of our town and want to keep it clean.

To keep our town clean and maintained, we need the proper equipment. The city’s excavator is costing more money to keep it running that it is worth. The council voted to purchase a much needed new one in the next budget year which begins July 1st.

As you know, some of our side roads and streets are still dirt. We are aware that a few of these dirt roads are in dire need of grading. The issue is that the city road grader is down with hydraulic problems and is currently in a maintenance shop being fixed. It is expected to be back and operational in a couple of weeks. Once we get it back, the roads in need of grading will be taken care of.

That is all the city news for this month. The next monthly council meeting will be on May 11th at 6pm.

