Questions Emerge Over Council Member’s Training

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – NaTrenia Hicks is nearing completion of her first term as Precinct Three Councilwoman, with almost two years in that position. Some residents have expressed concern that after so much time on the council, Hicks still seems to struggle with some of the basics of the job. She herself has complained she is not familiar with the process of getting an item on the meeting agenda, and some of her comments hint she may not be familiar with the city’s financial dealings, such as the city’s yearly audit.

Concerned Hicks may not have been provided opportunities for training by the city, The Messenger reached out to city officials to request information regarding any training Hicks may have received. The documents reveal that not only has Hicks received all required training for a city council position — training seems to be one of her main activities while serving on the council.

In documents obtained by The Messenger, it becomes clear Hicks has participated — at the city’s expense — in a large number of training sessions, both online and in person.

The variety and scope of the courses goes far beyond what any other council member has requested or received, and the budget for training for Hicks goes beyond that of any other council member, although the immediate numbers were not available.

Some of the courses listed in the documents include “Ethics in Public Service,” “Engaging with Civility,” “Texas Municipal League – Traps for the Unwary,” and others. Some of the training is meant for city employees, but Hicks’ requests to attend are accepted and approved.

While it could be argued it is admirable for a council member to be interested in improving their knowledge of government business, the training does come at a financial cost, and some might argue goes above and beyond what is needed to help a precinct in a small town improve roads and water.

One training course held in College Station stood out in particular — a course about public funds investment held in early March of last year.

The two-day course involved a stay at The George Hotel, which is a luxury boutique hotel, describing itself as “steeped in an atmosphere of authentic Texas charm, bringing a sophisticated flair all its own to the Brazos Valley. Our 162-room luxury boutique hotel is located in College Station’s most vibrant community, Century Square, a walkable 60-acre mixed-use destination offering the city’s best in retail, dining and entertainment venues.”

The George Hotel is billed as a “luxury boutique hotel.”

The trips often include use of a city vehicle, or reimbursement for Hicks’ mileage, along with food and other expenses.

The extensive training and even travel could be seen by some residents as excessive, and the reports of Hicks spending most days at city hall requesting thousands of copies of documents has been interpreted by some as a poor use of limited city funds.

Hicks may be ready to reveal some evidence of her accusations of malfeasance on behalf of city employees, or a deeper understanding of city policies and procedures. She has pushed for a “new business” section to be allowed during city council meetings, although by law, all business discussed in such meetings must be on the agenda. She has used the public comments time to discuss a variety of issues, including accusations and complaints, although some of her comments seem to be clear violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Hicks has used that time to discuss personnel matters, sometimes naming individual employees, which is not allowed, along with debating the merits of an issue, asking questions that invite back-and-forth discussion, pushing the council toward a decision, or calling for action.

The Messenger has made dozens of requests to Hicks for comment on a variety of issues and she has steadfastly refused each request.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]