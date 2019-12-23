Secure Rural Schools Act Extended

Counties, Schools to Benefit from Funding

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – While the U.S. House of Representatives has recently been occupied with partisan matters, the congressmen did find time to come together in a bi-partisan effort to approve two more years of funding for the Secure Rural Schools and Communities Act (SRS).

“There are approximately 675,000 acres of the National Forest System in Texas, and the Eighth Congressional District alone is home to both the Sam Houston and Davy Crockett National Forests. Unfortunately, because of the decrease in timber revenue, the rural communities built around these forests lack the funds to invest in the critical services they need,” Congressman Kevin Brady stated in a press release.

“That’s why the SRS is so important,” he continued. “It gives our forested communities stable funding to support local law enforcement, provide safe infrastructure, and expand access to quality education for rural Texas students.”

“The SRS provides critical funding for education, law enforcement and infrastructure to rural areas where a large amount of federal, tax exempt land is present. This is a huge win for communities across the Eighth Congressional District of Texas – because SRS supports Walker, Trinity, Houston, Montgomery and San Jacinto Counties,” Isabelle Gwozdz, Press Secretary for Congressman Kevin Brady stated.

The reauthorization of this program will ensure that thousands of Texans living in communities situated near the approximately 675,000 acres of the National Forest System have the funds to invest in the critical services they need – and we are proud to have led the efforts to secure this crucial funding Gwozdz added.

“SRS funding is absolutely vital to our rural Counties and Schools – and it’s the right thing to do. It represents the fulfillment of a commitment made to our rural communities when huge blocks of land were taken off the tax rolls to create the National Forests,” Lonnie Hunt, Deep East Texas Council of Governments Executive Director said.

“These counties and schools have no other way to make up the lost revenue,” Hunt continued. “Without SRS, their only alternatives are to reduce important services or raise local taxes. We are so thankful for the leadership provided by Rep. Brady on this issue, and for other Members like Rep. Gohmert and Rep. Babin who are also working to protect our rural communities.”

Crockett Independent School District Superintendent Terry Myers also addressed the reauthorization of the SRS.

“Crockett ISD would like to thank Congressman Brady for his efforts to address the funding shortages produced when harvesting timber in our National Forests was curtailed. Our communities experienced a major economic and population loss when this occurred. Thank you, Kevin Brady, for being a champion for our schools,” the CISD Superintendent said.

