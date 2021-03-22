Sandiettes Fall to Lady Cougars, 13-2

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes welcomed the Leon Lady Cougars to town on Tuesday, March 16 for their District 25-2A opener. The Sandiettes came into the game with a non-district record of 2-6 while the Lady Cougars sported a 10-4 mark.

After what started out as a pitcher’s duel, Leon broke the game wide open in the middle innings as they crossed the plate seven times while holding the girls from Grapeland scoreless.

The Sandiettes first run came in the sixth inning when Kierra DeCluette slapped a triple into the right field gap on an 0-1 pitch. Two pitches later, DeCluette scored on a Makayla McCombs ground-out to second.

The Lady Cougars made up the run in their next at-bat as they plated four more to take a 13-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Grapeland scratched back a run after Jaycee Graham led off the Sandiettes final at-bat with a triple to right. Cheyenne Lomax drove Graham in when she grounded out to third. Unfortunately, that was all the Sandiettes could muster as they fell to Lady Cougars by a final score of 13-2.

Kassidy Cravey picked up the win for Leon. She worked seven innings and allowed four hits and two runs. Cravey also recorded 13 strikeouts and one walk.

Jaycee Graham was saddled with the loss. Graham lasted seven innings, allowed nine hits and 13 runs. Only six of the runs were earned. Graham also struck out five and walked five.

