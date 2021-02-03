Bulldogs Rally in Fourth Quarter for 57-53 Win

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – With two weeks left to go in the regular season, teams are entering the homestretch and jockeying for playoff positioning. The Crockett Bulldogs are battling it out for the third seed out of District 20-3A and one slip up could cost them.

The Bulldogs had lost a heartbreaker, 64-62, to the Buffalo Bison to open up league play and on Friday, the Bison traveled to Crockett for the rematch. For the better part of three quarters, it appeared as if Buffalo might sweep the season series, but a fourth quarter surge allowed the Bulldogs to pull out a 57-53 win.

The game opened with both teams racing up and down the court with both teams struggling to find the basket. Eventually, the shots began to fall and the Bulldogs managed to take a three-point lead after the first quarter of play.

Tayshawn Simon and DJ Walker led the way for Crockett with five points apiece in the opening eight minutes of the game. Jadyn Collins dropped in four and Bre’Dron Tucker knocked down a three-pointer to close out the period.

The Bison were led by Thomas Grissett and Brett Hoffman, both with five first quarter points while Kannon Brantley added four to the Buffalo total.

As the second quarter opened, Crockett went cold from the field. Courtney Byrd found the scoring column with four points while Walker and Keshun Easterling both chipped in two as the Bulldogs found themselves looking up at a 27-25 deficit at halftime.

While Crockett had some shooting woes, it wasn’t like Buffalo lit it up in the second quarter. They did, however, manage to outscore the Bulldogs in the quarter and took a two-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

Jacoby May found his shot in the second and dropped in six points. Grissett added another five and Kyle Harrison chipped in a basket to bring the first half scoring to a close.

Following the intermission, the two teams still struggled from the field as Buffalo extended their lead to four by the end of the third.

Collins kept Crockett in the game with seven points in the quarter while Byrd added three. Walker and Jalen Patton both had two while Ryley Rischer made a pair of free throws to keep it close as the Bulldogs trailed 43-39 with one quarter left to play.

Hoffman netted seven in the quarter while Harrison added five. Both Brantley and May chipped in two apiece to help the Bison take a four-point lead after the third quarter.

Walker came alive for the Bulldogs as he poured in seven points in the fourth quarter. Collins added five while Simon netted four and Tucker made one of two from the line to help Crockett pull out the 57-53 victory.

Crockett clamped down on defense in the final period of play, holding the Bison to only two points from the field. The remainder of Buffalo’s points came from the charity stripe. Harrison was four of four from the line, while both Brantley and May were two-for-two. Hoffman made the lone Buffalo shot from the field, but missed all four free throws he attempted.

On the game, Buffalo was led by Brett Hoffman with 14 points. Kyle Harrison dropped in 11 while both Thomas Grissett and Jacoby May had 10 apiece. Kannon Brantley closed out the Bison scoring with eight.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Jadyn Collins with 17 points and DJ Walker with 14. Tayshawn Simon dropped in nine while Courtney Byrd worked inside for seven. Bre’Dron Tucker netted four while both Keshun Easterling and Jalen Patton chipped in two apiece. Ryley Rischer made two of two from the line to round out the Crockett point production.

