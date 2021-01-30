Sandies Stampede Past Mustangs

Grapeland Picks Up Win Over Slocum, 101-42

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

SLOCUM – The second half of the district season began last Saturday for the Grapeland Sandies with a 100-43 win over the Latexo Tigers. Their next game was on Tuesday of last week and it appears the offense is starting to peak as the Sandies get ready for the postseason.

Five plyers were in double figures and every player on the Grapeland roster scored as the Sandies stormed past the Slocum Mustangs by a final score of 101-42.

As the game got underway, the Mustangs scored the first time they touched the ball. After that, however, it was all Grapeland as the Sandies ripped off 11 straight points on their way to a 19-10 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

Riley Murchison



Keizion Ashford paced the Sandies with six points, Cadarian Wiley worked inside for four and BJ Lamb had three. In addition, Mike Dancer, Riley Murchison and Omarian Wiley had two apiece to close out the first period scoring for Grapeland.

Will Raines led the Mustangs with four points in the first quarter while Zack Bennett, Charlie Cox and Jose Molina all had two each in the period.

The second quarter saw the Sandies begin to pull away from Slocum. Ashford continued his hot start with seven while Dancer, Lamb and C. Wiley all had four. Cole Goolsby came of the bench to nail a three-pointer and O. Wiley dropped in a bucket as Grapeland opened up a 43-21 lead by the end of the first half.

Raines added another four to his total for Slocum in the second while Bennett had three. Cox and Molina split the other four points as the Mustangs went into the locker room trailing by 22.

Following the break, the Mustangs’ shot-making ability went south as they only scored nine points in the third on eight from Bennett and one of two free throws from Jesse Pierce.

Lekerian Smith came off the bench for the Sandies at the start of the second half to pour in 10 points in the third. Ashford and Murchison both had five while Dancer and C. Wiley dropped in four to help Grapeland take a 71-30 lead after three.

The Mustangs’ offense picked up a little bit in the fourth with 12 points. Bennett netted four and Lex Rich knocked down a three for Slocum. Jeb Chapin and Lorne Cox chipped in two apiece while C. Cox made one of two from the charity stripe to close out the Mustangs’ scoring.

Keizion Ashford

The fourth quarter belonged to Murchison as the sophomore Sandie lost his mind from behind the arc with six three balls for 18 points. O. Wiley hit a seventh three-pointer while big brother C. Wiley also put in three. Dancer, Smith and Peyton Prater all had two apiece to help propel Grapeland to the 101-42 victory.

On the game, the Mustangs were led by Zack Bennett with 17 points. Will Raines dropped in eight while Charlie Cox had five and Jose Molina had four. Lex Rich hit a three-pointer, Jeb Chapin had two and Jesse pierce chipped in one to round out the Slocum scoring.

For the Sandies, Riley Murchison led the way with a game-high 25 points. Murchison also had three assists and five steals. Keizion Ashford just missed a triple-double with 18 points, nine assists and 10 steals. Cadarian Wiley had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Mike Dancer and Lekerian Smith were also in double-figures with 12 apiece.

Other scorers for Grapeland included: BJ Lamb and Omarian Wiley with seven apiece; Cole Goolsby with three and Peyton Prater with two.

