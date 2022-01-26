Slow Start Dooms Sandiettes

Groveton 68 Grapeland 38

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes welcomed the Groveton Lady Indians to town on Friday evening for a District 20-2A matchup. The Sandiettes were hoping to end a five-game losing streak while the Lady Indians were hoping to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Unfortunately for the Grapeland fans, the Sandiettes came out of the locker room ice cold from the field while the Lady Indians lit up the scoreboard. Groveton raced out to 19-7 lead after one period of play and then put it on cruise control as they coasted to a 68-38 win.

Grapeland saw Te’Lia Jones knock down a three in the first quarter while Cyshia Black and Destiny Bolden both had two.

The Lady Indians were paced by Tatum Porter with eight first quarter points while Bre McQueen and Kiki Smith had four apiece. Anahi Chavez added two and Ingrid Gonzalez made one of two from the line to close out the first quarter scoring.

The second quarter was not any better for Grapeland as the Sandiettes only scored six in the period. Jones hit her second three-pointer of the game, Morgan Terry added two and Destiny Bolden added a free throw as Grapeland found itself trailing 44-13 at the break.

Groveton was paced by Porter and Smith who both poured in eight. Chavez added four, McQueen drained a three and both Gonzalez, along with Isabel Bautista, had one apiece to close out the first half scoring for the Lady Indians.

Once the second half got underway, the Sandiettes played much better and seemed to have a renewed energy. Sa’Riah Davis found the scoring column with six while Black and Jones added four apiece as Grapeland outscored Groveton 14-13 in the third period.

The Lady Indians’ points came from Gonzalez and McQueen with four apiece while Chavez dropped in three and Bautista chipped in a basket to help Groveton take a 57-27 lead after three periods were in the books.

Despite the 30-point deficit, the Sandiettes continued to play hard throughout the fourth quarter. Jones netted five, Terry had four and Davis closed out the Grapeland scoring with two as the Sandiettes fell by a final score of 68-38.

On the game, Groveton was led in scoring by Tatum Porter with a game-high 20 points. Bre McQueen dropped in 13 while both Anahi Chavez and Kiki Smith netted 12 apiece. Ingrid Gonzalez had six, Isabel Bautista had three and Stormy Hensley closed out the Lady Indians’ scoring with two.

The Sandiettes were led by Te’Lia Jones with a team-high 15 points. Sa’Riah Davis knocked down eight while both Cyshia Black and Morgan Terry had six apiece. Destiny Bolden added three to round out the Grapeland point production.

