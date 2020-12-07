COVID-19 Vaccine in Texas by Mid-December

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – As bad as 2020 has been, it looks like Christmas just might arrive early this year. Finally, there appears to be a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel as it was announced on Wednesday, Dec. 2 that a vaccine for the virus which has killed over 21,000 Texans will be available by the middle of the month.

In a press release from Governor Greg Abbott, he announced “… the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made an initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the State of Texas for the month of December. These vaccines, which should begin arriving in Texas the week of December 14th, will be distributed to qualifying providers across the state who will administer these immunizations based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. Additional allotments may be made later this month for December. Also, increased allotments are expected in January and the following months.”

Gov. Abbott stated, “The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized. As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

