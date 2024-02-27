Primary Elections In Houston County

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Tuesday, March 5 is voting day for the 2024 elections, with races from sheriff to President up for grabs.

The Messenger would like to help clear up some confusion about what is on the ballot this time and what is not. Races for local cities, schools and Houston County Hospital District (HCHD) will be held in early May. This election will include President on both Republican and Democratic ballots, U.S. Senate candidates and on the Republican ballot, several local contested races, including candidates for Houston County Commissioner Precinct One, Houston County Sheriff, State Representative District Nine and several state propositions, where voters will be asked to vote for or against:

Proposition 1

Texas should eliminate all property taxes without increasing Texans’ overall tax burden.

Proposition 2

Texas should create a Border Protection Unit, and deploy additional state law enforcement and military forces, to seal the border, to use physical force to prevent illegal entry and trafficking, and to deport illegal aliens to Mexico or to their nations of origin.

Proposition 3

The Texas Legislature should require the use of E-Verify by all employers in Texas to protect jobs for legal workers by preventing the hiring of illegal aliens.

Proposition 4

The Texas Legislature should end all subsidies and public services, including in-state college tuition and enrollment in public schools, for illegal aliens.

Proposition 5

Texas urges the United States Congress not to grant any form of amnesty or a pathway to legalization of illegal aliens.

Proposition 6

The Texas Legislature should prohibit the deployment of the Texas National Guard to a foreign conflict unless Congress first formally declares war.

Proposition 7

The Texas Legislature should establish authority within the Texas State Comptroller’s office to administer access to gold and silver through the Texas Bullion Depository for use as legal tender.

Proposition 8

The State of Texas should ensure that Texans are free to give or to withhold consent for any vaccine without coercion.

Proposition 9

The Republican Party of Texas should restrict voting in the Republican primary to only registered Republicans.

Proposition 10

The Texas Constitution should be amended to restore authority to the Texas Attorney General to prosecute election crimes.

Proposition 11

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Proposition 12

The Texas Constitution should be amended to require proof of citizenship before any individual can be registered to vote.

Proposition 13

Texas should ban the sale of Texas land to citizens, governments, and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia.

For more information on the local races for county commissioner and sheriff, please see related story about the recent candidate forum in this edition.

There is also a story about a discrepancy on the ballot regarding State Rep. Trent Ashby; that story is also in today’s newspaper.

Early voting is still going on at Houston County Senior Citizens Center, located at 716 W. Wells Street in Crockett, Sunday, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m.-7p.m., Monday Feb. 26 – Friday, March 1 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Polling places for election day Tuesday, March 5 will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and polling places for each precinct in the county are listed along with this report. If you have a question about your voting location, you can contact Houston County Elections Administration office at 936-544-3255, extension 243.

Stay tuned to The Messenger for election updates throughout early voting and we will update our website and social media pages election night as results come in.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]