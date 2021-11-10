Postseason Preview: Win or Go Home

Bi-District Playoffs Start This Week

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The 2021 UIL Football Regular Season came to an end last Friday night and for some of the area athletes, it was the last game they will ever strap on the pads. For others, the postseason and a shot at glory awaits.

Three teams from the area are headed to the postseason are: the Lovelady Lions; the Crockett Bulldogs; and the Palestine Wildcats.

Lovelady Lions (8-2, 5-1) vs. Hull-Daisetta Bobcats (5-5, 3-2) – Starting at the Class 2A DII level, the Lovelady Lions will enter the playoffs as the #2 seed out of District 11-2A DII. They finished the regular season with an overall record of 8-2 and a district record of 5-1.

They will face the Hull-Daisetta Bobcats who finished as the #3 seed from District 12-2A DII. The Bobcats finished the regular season with an overall record of 5-5 and a district record of 3-2.

The Lions should win this one. The Bobcats will be faced with trying to slow down a Lovelady rushing attack that has been getting stronger as the season goes along. The same can be said for the Lions’ defense as they will more than likely feast on a Hull-Daisetta offense that has struggled to put up points this year.

The game will be played in Woodville on Friday, Oct. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.

Crockett Bulldogs (4-6, 3-3) vs. Woodville Eagles (6-3, 5-1) – Moving to Class 3A, the Crockett Bulldogs will somehow go from teetering on the edge of not making the postseason to the #3 seed out of District 9-3A DI.

The Bulldogs will face the Woodville Eagles who enter the contest as the #2 seed from District 10-3A DI.

Crockett had to win to get in the playoffs and they squeaked by Trinity by one. Woodville lost their first game in two months when they fell to Anahuac last week.

If the Bulldogs can eliminate mistakes, turnovers and penalties – or keep them to a bare minimum – they can defeat the Eagles. If not, expect Woodville to have a big night.

The game will be played in Lufkin on Thursday, Oct. 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.

Palestine Wildcats (5-5, 3-3) vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears (8-2, 4-1) – At the Class 4A level, the Palestine Wildcats will enter the playoffs as the #3 seed from District 9-4A DI. They will face the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears who enter the postseason as the #2 seed from District 10-4A DI.

Palestine will need to bring their “A” game if they want to get past the Bears and into the Area Round of the playoffs. The Wildcats’ defense will be tested as Mauriceville averages nearly 30 points a game.

Palestine can also put-up big numbers, but ultimately, it will boil down to how well the Wildcats hold up on defense.

The game will be played at Willis Yates Stadium in Willis on Friday, Oct. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.