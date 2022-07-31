BURN BAN REMAINS IN EFFECT

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioner’s Court held its bi-weekly meeting on Tuesday July 26. The meeting was called to order by Judge Jim Lovell and after a prayer, the pledge of allegiance was said to the US and Texas flags.

The court unanimously agreed to extend the burn ban until Aug. 9 at which time the matter will be revisited.

The burn ban order was originally issued by Houston County Judge Jim Lovell on June 22. The order states Houston County “… is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury of loss of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to extremely dry grassland fuel, drought and other weather-related conditions.”

The disaster declaration “… shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless renewed by the Commissioners Court of Houston County.”

It specifically states that all outdoor burning is prohibited in the unincorporated areas of Houston County but does not prohibit outdoor burning activities carried out by Federal Certified Agencies. The order also stated the Davy Crockett National Forest is exempt from the burn ban.

As the meeting continued, the Commissioners approved the use of $3200 of election surplus funds to buy four express vote printers. Previously the County received 22 vote printers as part of a grant, and using these extra funds would purchase four more machines giving the county a total of 26. The Elections Administrator will also need to approve the purchase with these excess funds.

The next agenda item was to consider appointments for Election Judge and alternate judges for the 2022-2023 election year, which was approved.

The Court then discussed and accepted the certified appraisal roll from the Houston County Appraisal District and the total appraised, assessed and taxable values as calculated by the Tax Assessor. Land values were increased by 15% because of the selling price of acreages under 50 acres.

The Commissioners then heard from the law firm of Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott regarding the delinquent tax roll. Attorney Meme Thomas explained that she has been working with the county and detailed the efforts to collect delinquent taxes owed to Houston County.

Other items on the agenda included:

The Court voted to designate Laronica Smith, Houston County Tax Assesor/Collector to calculate the voter approval tax rate for the 2022 tax year

Approving the Houston County lease agreement, terms, and liability insurance and property damage insurance coverage for the hangar lease agreement with John Hudson

Discussion of purchasing a tractor and used semi-truck using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and necessary budget amendments

The Court will hold a special meeting Monday Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. to discuss making a written request to the director of the Texas A&M Prairie View University Cooperative Extension Agent for the removal and replacement of the current Extension Agent.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com