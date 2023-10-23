Walmart® Mural Sparks Controversy

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A mural commissioned for the recently-remodeled Crockett Walmart® spurred controversy after The Messenger published a picture of the artist, Rhonda Price, and her mural in our print and online editions.

The social media post quickly took on a life of its own – with (as of press time) over 25,000 views, hundreds of comments and many dozens of shares. Neither The Messenger nor the artist herself expected the backlash, with some commenting the depiction of cotton on the mural was offensive to African Americans as it was the main crop worked by slaves before they were freed in 1865.

The Messenger asked Price the day the mural was installed about the cotton and Price indicated that through her research, she discovered what an important crop this was throughout the history of Houston County and decided to include it in the mural. Price, who taught art at Latexo ISD for 27 years said she had no idea this might be offensive to anyone and never expected any sort of backlash or disapproval.

According to sources, the process for installing a mural in one of the national chain of stores is lengthy and has many steps. The local store proposes artists and art, which the store’s associates vote on. The matter is then sent to a third party company which works with the artist on design, size and content. No one in any of these steps seemingly caught anything out of place in the mural.

Online, many commenters were outraged by the store’s decision to take the mural down, saying it was a beautiful work and cotton is still an important crop in the county, picked by all races at all times.

On the other side of the argument, some argued this was offensive to African Americans and others would not be able to understand what this meant to them. They also decried the lack of other symbols of African American history in the mural.

Art, being subjective, is always difficult to judge or understand the artist’s vision or message. With calls to boycott the store, the matter quickly heated up, with people from both sides telling this reporter they were unhappy and there did not seem to be a middle ground everyone could agree on.

At the opening ceremony Friday, Oct. 20, there was one protestor on hand with a sign, but otherwise, the ceremony went off without a problem. (See accompanying story in today’s paper.)

There were many unfounded rumors online, including criticism of another local artist, saying this person was angry because they did not get the commission to paint the mural. From what information The Messenger has, this appears to be false.

It was alleged the inclusion of the Downes-Aldrich house was offensive since it was built by slave owners. The home was actually built in the early 1890’s, some 30 years after the end of slavery.

It was also rumored Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher directly told the store to remove the mural. City of Crockett Administrator John Angerstein released a statement after the ceremony to clear up the interaction between the store and the city:

“We understand there are ongoing passionate debates within our community regarding a mural at our local Walmart® store. After some members of the public brought their concerns to Walmart®’s attention over their perception of the mural’s racial implications, Walmart® management made the decision to remove it.



This statement is to clarify certain events. After Walmart® management sought the mayor’s input regarding these public concerns, a meeting was held with Walmart® management, myself and the mayor. The Mayor and I shared ideas with them aimed at addressing the concerns. Neither of us made a recommendation to remove the mural; the decision to remove the mural was made by the corporate entity. No City of Crockett officials played a role in this decision.



We would like to extend our support and appreciation to the mural artist, Rhonda Price, a member of our community who poured her talents and creativity into this project. It is crucial to remember that her work was intended to contribute to the beauty and cultural richness of our community. We do look forward to seeing more of her work and hope that she understands that she is appreciated.



In the face of differing opinions, we encourage constructive and respectful dialogue among all citizens that honors the diversity of our community. Together, we can find common ground that promotes understanding, unity, and respect for all residents of the City of Crockett.”

With tempers still high, others called for an end to the uproar and for the community to work together. Price herself released a statement saying she is working with the store to produce a new mural which will satisfy the community and should be completed in about a month. (See accompanying story in today’s edition for Price’s complete statements.)

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]