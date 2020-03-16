District 20-3A Girls All-District Teams Released

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – With the conclusion of the Buffalo Lady Bison’s season in the Area Round of the playoffs, the All-District selections for the 2019-2020 season from District 20-3A were released.

Selected as Coach of the Year was the Buffalo Lady Bison’s Head Coach Dustin Bates.

The Co-MVP of District 20-3A were Buffalo Lady Bison Mollie Dittmar and Samantha Pate.

The Offensive Player of the Year was Groesbeck Lady Goat Kyla Evans.

The Co-Defensive Players of the Year for District 20-3A were Buffalo Lady Bison Maddie Bates and Teague Lady Tiger Calee Payne.

The Newcomer of the Year in District 20-3A was Frankston Maiden Shay Hatton.

The Sixth Man MVP Teague Lady Tiger Ashlynn Forge.

The First Team All-District Selections for District 20-3A were Crockett Lady Bulldogs TyNaisha McKnight and Tocarra Johnson.

Elkhart Lady Elks Madison Crader and Brandi Cain were selected to the First Team squad.

Frankston Maidens Tia Billingsley and Abbie Ramsey were also selected to the First Team squad.

In addition, Buffalo Lady Bison Iris Valles received First Team Honors.

Groesbeck Lady Goats Kennedy Cox and Abby Johnson were selected for First Team honors, as well.

Last but not least, Teague Lady Tigers Meeyah Davis and Mallory Steen were also selected to the First Team.

The Second Team All-District selections for District 20-3A included: Crockett Lady Bulldog Alinjah McKnight; Elkhart Lady Elk Jayci Moseley; Frankston Maidens Maggie Caveness and Kery Eldridge; Westwood Lady Panther Destiny Ellis; Buffalo Lady Bison Abby Brewer and Mackenzie Houston; Groesbeck Lady Goats Kennedy Brown and Kole Tatum; and Teague Lady Lions Reagan Heggins and TK Jones.

Allison Bing from the Buffalo Lady Bison was named to the Honorable Mention Team.

The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young ladies on this list for a very enjoyable 2019-2020 basketball season and for a job well done.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.