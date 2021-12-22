Lady Bulldogs Pick Up First District Win

Crockett 59 Elkhart 27

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

ELKHART – The Crockett Lady Bulldogs hit the road on Friday night as they traveled north on US Hwy. 287 to take on the Elkhart Lady Elks in a District 20-3A contest.

Both teams were looking for their first victory in league play as the two squads were winless in district after the first week of competition.

The Lady Bulldogs came out on fire as they worked the ball inside to Tocarra Johnson who delivered nine points in the first eight minutes of play. La’Kyriah Hamilton added five while Keaton Crabtree knocked down four. Chelsea Walker had three as both Tania Davis and A’Nayah Wooten chipped in two apiece to help Crockett take an early 25-6 lead.

The Crockett defense opened up with a full court press that seemed to frustrate the Lady Elks. Elkhart had difficulty figuring out the traps and as a result only scored six in the opening quarter. Lilly Gay, Skyler Hamby and Haley Stiff all had two apiece to account for the Elkhart first quarter points.

The second quarter saw the Lady Bulldogs slow down the tempo but when they did so, Crockett went cold from the field. Johnson added another five to her total while Davis had three and Hamilton chipped in a basket to help the Lady Bulldogs take a 35-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Lady Elks’ offense fared better in the second quarter as they began to handle the pressure Crockett was applying. Hamby dropped in five points while Hadley Waldon had four. Gay, Hannah Foster and Belen Maldonado all had one apiece to close out the Elkhart first-half scoring.

Taylor Teems

After the break, neither team could seem to find their rhythm as Crockett only scored eight, third quarter points while Elkhart only managed four.

The Lady Bulldogs’ points came from Davis and Stasia Parker, both with three, while Ty’Shonda Bell found the scoring column with two.

Elkhart’s Taylor Teems connected from behind the arc while Maldonado converted one of two from the line to make the score 43-20 after three quarters were in the books.

Crockett had a little more success in the final period of play as they pushed the lead out to 32 by the time the horn sounded to end the game. Wooten paced the Lady Bulldogs with seven points in the fourth, while Walker knocked down six. Johnson added two and Ty’Reanna Beasley converted one of two from the line as Crockett won by a final score of 59-27.

Elkhart’s fourth quarter points came from Teems with her second three of the half while Hamby and Jimena Espinar-Crespo both had one.

On the game, the Lady Elks were led in scoring by Skyler Hamby with eight points and Taylor Teems with six. Hadley Wooten tallied four, Lilly Gay added three and both Belen Maldonado and Haley Stiff had two each. Jimena Espinar-Crespo and Hannah Foster chipped in one apiece to round out the Elkhart scoring.

The Lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by Tocarra Johnson with a game-high 16 points while both Chelsea Walker and A’Nayah Wooten had nine apiece. Tania Davis went for eight La’Kyriah Hamilton netted seven and Keaton Crabtree added four. Stasia Parker had three, Ty’Shonda Bell had two and Ty’Reanna Beasley made a free throw to round out the Crockett scoring.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.