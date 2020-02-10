Big First Half Keys Sandiettes’ Win

Grapeland 67 Leon 36

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes returned from their bye on Friday of last week for a District 20-2A matchup against the Leon Lady Cougars on Tuesday.

The Sandiettes, the #5 Class 2A team in the state, were looking to continue their district winning streak of 33 consecutive games – dating back to the 2016-2017 season – as they move ever closer to their fourth straight district title.

The Lady Cougars, on the other hand, were fighting to hold on to the number four playoff seeding out of the district, with just over a week remaining in the playoff race.

Grapeland jumped ahead early in the contest on the strength of KeKe Harris’ hot start. She came out of the locker room on fire and dropped nine points on the Lady Cougars’ defense. Kenya Woods put in four while Teira Jones and JaMiyah Bowie both had two. Jessie Payne chipped in a free throw to help the Sandiettes take an 18-7 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

Sarah Grace Merry dropped in four points for Leon and Maddie Thomas drained a three to account for all of the Lady Cougars’ first quarter scoring.

The defense for Grapeland picked up its intensity in the second quarter, which led to several easy baskets for the offense. Woods netted seven to lead the offensive surge. A trio of Sandiettes – Jones, Payne and Tatiyana Bowie – all put in four while Harris knocked down a three-pointer. Both Christi Shepherd and Mary Jane Watson had two as Grapeland took a 44-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Leon’s second quarter points came from Lauren Salley with three, Kassidy Cravey with two and Allee Pervis with one.

As the second half got underway, the Sandiettes slowed the tempo down dramatically. Jones put in four while Harris, Payne, Watson and Woods all scored two apiece to help make the score 56-20 after three periods of play.

Thomas connected on a three pointer while Merry and Salley had two apiece to round out the Lady Cougars’ third quarter scoring.

The fourth quarter saw Leon finally score in double figures during a quarter. Merry got the hot hand and poured in 10. In addition, both Salley and Sarah Brady hit from downtown to draw the Lady Cougars scoring to a close.

The Sandiettes continued their slower pace of play in the fourth quarter. Watson put in five points for Grapeland while Harris hit from behind the arc. Jones added two and J. Bowie chipped in one as the Sandiettes defeated the Leon Cougars, 67-36.

On the game, Leon was led in scoring by Sarah Grace Merry with 16 points. Lauren Salley put in eight and Maddie Thomas had six. Sarah Brady connected on a three, Kassidy Cravey had two and Allee Pervis made one of two from the line to account for the Lady Cougars’ point production.

KeKe Harris led the Sandiettes in scoring with a game-high 17 points. Also in double-figures for Grapeland were Kenya Woods, with 13 and Teira Jones with 12. Mary Jane Watson had nine, Jessie Payne put in seven and Tatiyana Bowie had four. Rounding out the Grapeland scoring, JaMiyah Bowie had three and Christi Shepherd chipped in two.

The Sandiettes were back in action on Friday as they traveled to Centerville for a game against the Lady Tigers. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com