You’re Such a Poser!

Man Arrested for Impersonating Law Enforcement

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Most people were told at a young age not to lie. Unfortunately, as people grow older, that lesson is quite often cast by the wayside.

Such was the case for an Oklahoma man on Saturday, Jan. 18 when he chose to fib just a little bit and tell a Crockett Police Officer that he was a cop in the Sooner state.

Lance R. Pardue, 31, was arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant after the vehicle he was traveling in was pulled over for speeding.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Crockett Police Officer Frank McIntyre was on patrol when he was dispatched to the area of US Highway 287 and Loop 304, in regard to a vehicle driving recklessly.

In the affidavit, McIntyre stated he observed the vehicle make a right onto Loop 304 from US Hwy 287 and head towards FM 229.

“The stretch of Loop 304 is a 55 mph zone and I clocked the suspect on my radar at 64 mph. I conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Loop 304 and FM 229,” the report stated.

McIntyre made contact with the driver and explained to Pardue there had been a report made about his driving. Pardue explained he was tired from driving all day from Oklahoma and was on his way to Coldspring.

“While I was speaking with Pardue, Pardue informed me he was law enforcement. I asked Pardue what does he do and he said he worked for the city of Antlers, Okla. I asked Pardue what does he do there and Pardue replied, ‘I’m a cop.’ I asked Pardue for his police ID and he said he didn’t have one. Pardue said he’s training,” the affidavit stated.

Pardue was placed under arrest for falsely identifying himself as a police officer. He was transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody for impersonating a public servant, a third degree felony.

According to Section 12.34 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 10 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

His bond was set at $10,000. It was posted and Pardue was released, pending further legal proceedings.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.