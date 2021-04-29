Palestine PD Executes Search Warrants at Illegal Game Rooms

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department executed six separate search warrants at illegal game rooms early Thursday morning.

At 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, investigators from the Palestine Police Department, with assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, served search warrants at the following locations:

Jags #1- 500 E. Palestine Ave.

Jags #2- 3804 W. Oak

Pitt Stop- 1221 N. Link

Mini Mart- 321 W. Palestine Ave.

Lucky Star Grocery- 704 W. Palestine Ave

Ross #2- 3001 W. Oak

The search warrants were obtained following investigations into the operation of illegal gaming machines at these locations. Officers seized a total of 123 game machines from the 6 locations and around $67,000 cash.

“In recent months, we have received numerous complaints and calls at these locations.” Said PPD Chief Mark Harcrow. “Aside from the illegal gambling, we have had cases ranging from aggravated robbery to drug trafficking at these places. They simply are not good for our community.”