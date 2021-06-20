Palestine Police Arrest Two for Assault, Weapons and Drugs

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – On Saturday afternoon, June 12, officers with the Palestine Police Department (PPD) arrested two individuals for multiple offenses including drug possession, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child, unlawful possession of firearm and several outstanding warrants.

According to PPD PIO/Community Liaison Michele Herbert, policeAggravated officers were dispatched at approximately 4 pm last Saturday to “… the 100 block of Springdale Street in reference to a male threatening a female and pointing a gun at her. The officers were advised that the suspect, identified as Isaiah Mims, 26, of Palestine, had left the location in a white passenger car.”

The suspect’s vehicle was observed traveling on West Point Tap Road, leaving the area where the incident occurred.

Officer Tanner Grantham initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and after initial questioning, Mims, along with two other occupants of the vehicle were detained.

“Further investigation revealed that Mims was wanted on four felony warrants and was in possession of prescription pills and a firearm. Sylvester Brown, 28, of Palestine, was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine,” Herbert stated.

Mims was placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County Jail where he was booked in on warrants for Violation of Protective Order, Assault, Theft and Abandoning or Endangering a Child. Mims was also booked in for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence, Abandoning or Endangering Child, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 < 1G in a Drug Free Zone.

Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 < 1G in a Drug Free Zone.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.