Leon County Escapees Still on the Loose

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Two inmates who escaped from a work crew in Leon County on Friday, Aug. 6 at still at-large, despite the efforts of several law enforcement agencies in the immediate area.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Official Facebook page, “On Friday, August 6, in the morning hours, two Leon County Sheriff’s Office jail inmates, that were assigned to work crew, (Kevin Kahler who was in LCSO charged with Burglary of a Building- Felony and Kevin Webb W/M charged with Possession of Controlled substance- Felony and Evading Arrest- Misdemeanor) are believed to have stolen a Leon County Precinct 2 truck and drove to Conroe, Texas.”

Kahler is described as a 36-year-old white male, with blondish hair and blue eyes. He stands 5’9” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Webb is described as a 33-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8” and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

The LCSO statement indicated the truck was recovered in a store parking lot and further reported the Conroe Police Department filed a report of another stolen vehicle near the area on the same day.

Later in the afternoon, at approximately 4:00 pm, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

“Palestine-based (DPS) Sergeant Phillip Davis reported he was in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle, a silver 2021 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. The truck was reported stolen from a gas station in Conroe, Texas. Sgt. Davis spotted the truck on US-79, on the west side of Palestine and pursued it to the east side of the city, where the truck stopped,” according to the LCSO.

Once the stolen vehicle came to a stop, the DPS Trooper pulled in behind the truck. At that point, “… the driver then accelerated in reverse, striking Sgt. Davis’ vehicle which disabled it. Sgt. Davis fired his pistol at the truck, striking it several times. The truck fled the scene, traveling east on US-79. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist Sergeant Davis. The truck was located abandoned in a remote wooded area east of US-79, near the old Alcoa plant.”

The owner of the truck reported a .45 caliber pistol was in the vehicle at the time it was stolen. The pistol was not found in the vehicle when the truck was recovered.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently with their partners the Texas Rangers, Lone Star, Gulf Coast and East Texas Fugitive Task Forces as well as TDCJ and other agencies, to get the two escapees back into custody. The fugitives will have additional charges of Escape and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle added to their current charges in Leon County and other charges in other jurisdictions.

The LCSO makes no excuses for the inmates escaping and takes full responsibility for the incident. Sheriff Ellis and his staff will take the necessary steps to correct any issues found that led up to the escape. If you have any information, please contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749. The Leon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1500.00 reward with tips that lead to their arrest. 1-844-234-TIPS (8477). The LCSO is the lead agency in the escape from custody

The Texas Rangers are the lead agency in the assault on Sergeant Davis. All inquiries concerning this investigation should be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in both investigations.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.