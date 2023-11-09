Veterans’ Day Good Time To Check Those Flags

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Respect for “old glory” is a good practice any time of year, but during the celebration of our nations’ veterans, it might be time to remember that flag etiquette we all learned back in school. A quick inventory of Houston County shows many residents, business and some government bodies are due for replacement flags. Good stewardship of our American flags will keep them clean and presentable and reduce wear and tear on them, leading to fewer replacements. The cost of replacing a flag can be virtually nothing, as there are many groups happy to donate flags to decorate the county.

While most people know the old rule about the flag not touching the ground, any torn or damaged flags should be replaced or repaired. That’s not the only rule, though, and The Messenger thought this would be a good time to go over them – just in case anyone forgot.

Do not let the flag touch the ground.

Do not fly flag upside down unless there is an emergency.

Do not carry the flag flat, or carry things in it.

Do not use the flag as clothing.

Do not store the flag where it can get dirty.

Do not use it as a cover.

Do not fasten it or tie it back. Always allow it to fall free.

Do not draw on, or otherwise mark the flag.

On special days, the flag may be flown at half-staff. On Memorial Day, it is flown at half-staff until noon and then raised.

Per Federal Flag Code, Section 2, paragraph (a), it is the universal custom to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. However, when a patriotic effect is desired, the flag may be displayed twenty-four hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.

Union (stars) face north or east depending on the direction of the street.

All persons present in uniform should render the military salute. Members of the armed forces and veterans who are present but not in uniform may render the military salute. All other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart, or if applicable, remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart.



Once a flag is damaged and no longer worthy of use, there are several local groups happy to properly dispose of the flag. The procedure is as follows:

1. The flag should be folded in its customary manner.

2. It is important that the fire be fairly large and of sufficient intensity to ensure complete burning of the flag.

3. Place the flag on the fire.

4. The individual(s) can come to attention, salute the flag, recite the Pledge of Allegiance and have a brief period of silent reflection.

5. After the flag is completely consumed, the fire should then be safely extinguished and the ashes buried.

6. Please make sure you are conforming to local/state fire codes or ordinances.

While no flag may fly above the U.S. flag, other nations and U.S. states’ flags may fly at the same height, as long as they are on separate poles. Texas has its own flag code, which stipulates how to fly the American and Texas flags together: “The flags should be displayed on flagpoles or flagstaffs of the same height; the flags should be of approximately equal size; the flag of the United States should be, from the perspective of an observer, to the left of the state flag.”

As we honor our veterans this year, maybe it’s a good time to check up on those flags and make sure they are clean, neat and up to our patriotic standards. For more information, check out the Veterans of Foreign Wars for more information.

