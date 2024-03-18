Sandie Powerlifters Headed to State

Coach Gayle and the Sandie powerlifting team on their way to state competition after winning big at the THSPA Region Four Division Four Powerlifting Championship. Justin Ellington, a senior, placed first and will advance to the state meet. His little brother Jesse Ellington, a sophomore, placed second in the 308’s and set the regional record for bench press with 450 pounds and the regional record for deadlift with 585 pounds. Jesse will also advance to the state meet. Freshman Justin Vu (not pictured) finished with two personal records on bench and dead lift, finishing fourth place in the region in the 114’s.