“Snow-Cone Lady” Leaves Sweet Legacy

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – For almost 50 years, Lela Oneta Moore traveled the county bringing snow-cones and happiness to children of all ages. Brightening faces since 1976 with her iconic snow-cone stand, Moore passed away Thursday, Mar. 28 after the 86-year-old suffered a medical issue.

She had sold her traditional snow-cones as recently as January, but the rising temperatures and her condition led her to step back from her business, according to her daughter Tresea Land, who works in the office of Justice of the Peace Precinct One Mike McCreight.

Several generations of fans across Houston County expressed their sadness over Moore’s passing, noting how they grew up knowing and loving the well-known “snow-cone lady,” who always had a tasty treat and a warm smile to the kids who sought out her truck over the years.

Moore was born Dec. 1, 1937 and was an LVN (licensed vocational nurse) and was a member of Faith Chapel Church of God. Moore was laid to rest Saturday, Mar. 30 at Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel, with Bishop Kelvin Copeland officiating.

In spite of her long life and large extended family, for many, Moore will always be simply, “the snow-cone lady.”

“She always loved being out there with the public and with the kids and she had several stories about how some of them would come in and ask her for a hug,” Land said. “She didn’t mind them coming in – she just treated them like they were her own, basically.”

At the Monday, Apr. 1 Crockett City Council meeting, Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher took a moment to note Moore’s passing, saying she received many calls, from people of all ages, asking her to commemorate Moore’s legacy in Crockett.

“She went where, ‘no man has gone before,’ on the back streets and in the rural areas – anywhere there were children,” Fisher said as she noted she made a proclamation on behalf of the city at Moore’s funeral. “It was touching to hear from so many people she had touched, and all ages, races – she just had such a heart and was such a support for the community and will really be missed.”

Moore loved being in her truck and serving the kids, even as she aged over the 48 years she served her snow-cones.

“She would tell you in a heartbeat she felt better out in the truck than she did sitting at home. She wasn’t a homebody,” Land remembered. “Always going and doing and helping – that was just her life. And so that had a great impact on ours as well.”

Moore’s husband, a pastor, began selling snow-cones back in 1964 and Moore continued that tradition until only a few months ago. Will the tradition end with Moore’s passing? Land, who both works for the JP and a pastor in her own right, says it’s too much for her to take on.

Never fear, young legions of snow-cone goodness: Land’s daughter Kera Jones will be taking over the truck and keeping the tradition going.

Moore is surely making heaven a little sweeter, no doubt continuing to serve her famous snow-cones in the realm beyond. Any memorials for Moore may be made to Faith Chapel Church of God 2094 C.R. 4550 Pennington, TX 75856.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]