Recap Week 10

Playoff Spots Clinched

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Last week, four of the area teams secured their spot in the playoffs, one team won its first game of the year and one team saw their playoff chances go out the window.

Starting in Grapeland, what hoped to be a third consecutive district championship season, came to an end last Friday with a 30-8 loss at the hands of the Leon Cougars. The Sandies had trouble moving the ball and when two key players went down with injuries, it was too much for Grapeland to overcome.

Despite the loss, Grapeland clinched the fourth and final playoff spot out of District 11-2A DI.

The Crockett Bulldogs were on the road last week as they traveled to Coldspring to take on the Trojans. The Bulldogs played tough throughout much of the first half and only trailed by a point until the final two seconds of the second quarter.

That last second score seemed to take the wind out of Crockett as the Bulldogs fell by a final score of 41-13. While the Bulldogs still had an outside shot at the district title, the loss knocks them into third or fourth place, depending on the outcome of the Trinity game this week.

The Lovelady Lions have finally started to gel and it couldn’t be at a better time. The Lions hammered the Cushing Bearkats 56-24 and it could have been a lot worse. Lovelady sewed up the second playoff seed out of District 11-2A DII with the win.

The Elkhart Elks picked up their first victory of the year as they defeated the Huntington Red Devils by a final score of 16-14. The win brings a disappointing season to an end for the Elks who finished the year at 1-9.

The Palestine Wildcats still had a shot at the district championship when they kicked off against the Lindale Eagles last Friday. Things got ugly quick for the Wildcats who trailed 38-7 at the half before falling by a final score of 52-20.

Even though they lost, the Wildcats are back in the playoffs for the second year in a row and will enter the postseason as the number three seed from District 9-4A DI.

The West wood Panthers saw their playoff hopes go by the way side last Friday as they fell to the Trinity Tigers 34-28. This season has been a step in the right direction for the Panthers as they were very much in the playoff hunt throughout the district season.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com