Sandies Take Matinee Game Over Knights, 77-55

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Fresh off their season opening win over the Elkhart Elks, the Grapeland Sandies were back in action Monday afternoon as they welcomed the Cumberland Academy Knights to town.

The game was close early on as both teams seemed a little tentative at the start.

Cadarian Wiley

Riley Murchison eventually provided the spark to get things going as led the way for the Sandies with six points in the opening stanza. Johnny Lamb knocked down a shot from behind the arc while Cadarian Wiley converted an old-fashioned three-point play. Omarian Wiley and Kionte Willis both chipped in two apiece as Grapeland carved out a three-point lead after the first eight minutes of play.

The Knights saw Jeremiah Whitmore step up in the first period with six points. Micah Robinson had four while Jaylon Gray had a basket and Isaiah Harden converted one of two from the line.

The second quarter saw both teams increase the tempo. The Knights, however, simply couldn’t keep up with the Sandies as Grapeland slowly started to pull away.

Omarian Wiley

The Sandies opened up a five-point lead in the early minutes of the second and pushed it out to 11 with 1:40 left in the half, before taking a 36-27 into the locker room.

C. Wiley worked his way inside for six while O. Wiley put in five. Murchison added another four to his total, Lamb hit his second three of the half and Lakerina Smith dropped in a basket to close out the second quarter point production for Grapeland.

Cumberland Academy had three players – Harden, Robinson and Ronnie Jones – with four apiece while Gray knocked down a pair of free throws to round out the second quarter scoring for the Knights.

Lakerina Smith

Following the break, the Sandies kept up the pressure defensively, while Murchison exploded for 11 third quarter points. C. Wiley powered in seven more while O. Wiley had five and Zan Anderson had two.

Harden led the charge for the Knights with 10 points in the third period. Robinson had two to his total and Jordan Ervin broke into the scoring column with a bucket as Cumberland found itself trailing by 20 after three.

Zan Anderson

As the fourth quarter got underway, Coach Blake Doughty began to play his reserves in order to get them some real-time game experience. Lamb and O. Wiley both knocked down five in the period while Smith had three. Tray Davison had two and Anderson closed out the scoring with a free throw as the Sandies pulled away to win by a final score of 77-55.

On the game, the Knights were led by Isaiah Harden with 15 points and Micah Robinson with 14. Four players – Jaylon Gray, Ronnie Jones, Ross Wall and Jeremiah Whitmore – all had six apiece, while Jordan Ervin had two to close out the Cumberland scoring.

Johnny Lamb

Grapeland was led by Riley Murchison with a game-high 21 points. Murchison also dished out eight assists and pulled down three rebounds. Omarian Wiley had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. Cadarian Wiley poured in 16 points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out four assists and had three steals.

Johnny Lamb was also in double figures with 11 points. Lakerina Smith netted five, Zan Anderson had three and Tray Davison, along with Kionte Willis, had two apiece to close out the Sandies point production on the afternoon.

The win moved the Sandies to 2-0 on the season.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com .