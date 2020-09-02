Week 2 Preview

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Well, after doubting it would ever happen, we made it through week one of the 2020 football season and now we’re on to week two. There were some surprises, but mostly things shook out the way the way they were expected.

Week two might be a different story, however, as some pretty tough matchups await as August turns into September.

Elkhart vs. Grapeland – Even though it’s been a few years, this is a rivalry game so you never know what is going to happen. The Elks were drubbed last week by Buffalo and will be hungry to pick up a win over the Sandies. Grapeland looked sharp at times last week and they have skill position players who can take it to the house on any given play.

The key to winning for Elkhart is to be successful running the ball against the Sandies and matching up with Grapeland’s speed. For the Sandies, their success hinges on being able to stop the run. Look for the Sandies to start fast and take Elkhart out of their ground game.

Crockett vs. Rusk – This one has all the makings of a shoot-out. Crockett showed they can run the ball inside last week and they have the wide-outs who can burn a team deep. The Bulldogs defense also looked good last week. If AJ Wallace and Demuntreon Bedford can continue to put pressure on the QB, Rusk may be in for a long night.

The Eagles QB, however, has a bit of a pedigree. Owen McCown is the son of former NFL QB Josh McCown and the nephew of former NFL QB Luke McCown. His family moved to Rusk from North Carolina earlier this year and now he’s looking to make a name for himself in the same area his dad and two uncles did. McCown has already received an offer from Va. Tech so if the Bulldogs aren’t able to get pressure on him, it could be a long night for Crockett.

New Waverly vs. Lovelady – The Lions are looking to bounce back after suffering a loss to the Groveton Indians in week one. Lovelady played well against the highly ranked Indians but had a few mental lapses which led to big plays on Groveton’s part. Had the Lions limited those, Lovelady may be singing a different tune.

The Bulldogs come into the game after a win over Centerville and are a Class 3A school. If the Lions can eliminate their mistakes, Lovelady can pick up the win and use that as momentum as the season heads towards district play.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.