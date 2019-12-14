2019 District 11-3A DI All-District Football Teams Announced

Crockett, Elkhart, Westwood Well Represented

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – With the loss of the first, second and third seeds in the Area Round of the 2019 UIL Football Playoffs on Nov. 22 – and after a slight delay – the postseason All-District honors from District 11-3A DI were released.

The district is comprised of: the Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans; the Crockett Bulldogs; the Diboll Lumberjacks; the Elkhart Elks; the Franklin Lions; the Trinity Tigers; and the Westwood Panthers.

This year’s postseason qualifiers were: 1) Diboll; 2) Crockett; 3) Franklin; and 4) Coldspring.

The fourth seeded Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans fell in the Bi-District round to the East Chambers Buccaneers, 42-20.

The Franklin Lions, the number three seed from District 11-3A DI, defeated the Orangefield Bobcats in Bi-District by a score of 23-14, but fell to the Whitney Wildcats in the Area Round, 27-7.

The Crockett Bulldogs, the number two seed from District 11-3A DI, defeated the Anahuac Panthers in Bi-District by a score of 49-0, but fell to the Troy Trojans in the Area Round, 50-33.

The number one seed from District 11-3A DI, the Diboll Lumberjacks, defeated the Buna Cougars by a score of 50-2 in Bi-District, but fell to the Cameron Yoe Yoemen in the Area Round, 21-6.

So, without any further ado, here are the 2019 superlative award winners and the All-District First, Second and Honorable Mention Teams for District 11-3A DI. The athletes are presented in a #, Name, School, Grade, Position format.

The award winners are:

District MVP: #10 Herbert Gums Diboll 12 DE/TE

Offensive MVP: #20 D’aris McMillan Diboll 12 RB

Defensive MVP: # 34 Hayden McLeroy Diboll 12 LB

Co-Offensive Newcomers of the Year: #12 Bobby Washington Franklin 10 RB and #4 Tremelle Rhodes Westwood 10 RB

Defensive Newcomer of the Year: #15 Bryson Washington Franklin 9 S

Coach of the Year: Blake Morrison Diboll

The All-District First Team Offense is comprised of:

Quarterbacks: #2 Jordan Bedford Crockett 12 and #10 Cade Starr Elkhart 12

Running Backs: #8 Joseph Porter Crockett 12; #33 Seth Spiller Franklin 11; #4 Datron Dixon Franklin 12; and #20 Contavious Parker-Harden Coldspring 11

Wide Receivers: #10 Bri’Darian Hunt Westwood 12; #6 Brice Smith Trinity 12; #7 Shannon Bacon Crockett 12

Tight End: #16 Allen Horace Crockett 12; #99 Ky Thomas Elkhart 12; and #33 Donte Eldride Coldspring 11

Offensive Line: #70 Ricardo Harrison Diboll 12; #52 Jared Gilford Crockett 12; #66 Carlos Navarro Crockett 12; #65 Walker Robison Crockett 12; #77 Cody Duewall Franklin 12; #54 Keegan Wilson Franklin 11; #55 Kobe Lebreche Franklin 12; #70 Kennan Shaw Westwood 12; #75 Jayden Whitten Coldspring 12; and #72 Vincent Rankin Coldspring 12

Kicker: #32 Antonio Cruz Crockett 10

Return Specialist: #17 Cristian Brice Crockett 12

The All-District First Team Defense is comprised of:

Defensive Line: #44 Hezekiah Freeman Diboll 12; #24 Jeremiah Gums Diboll 10; #51 Weston Reeves Crockett 11; #34 Ashton Ferguson Franklin 11; #82 Asher Ward Franklin 12; #52 JT Herndon Westwood 12; and #48 Ricky Lewis Coldspring 10

Linebackers: #3 Chase Tamez Diboll 12; #3 Jakecian Jones Crockett 12; #27 Amyron Dixon Crockett 12; #30 Mason Banister Franklin 12; #25 CJ Smith Franklin 12; #7 Holden Bush Elkhart 12; #52 Trevor Vaughn Coldspring 11; and #14 Eddie Brown Coldspring 10

Defensive Backs: #5 Jorrin Thompson Diboll 12; #6 Tyveon Williams Diboll 12; #7 Jermiah Setter-Watts Diboll 12; #18 Jaylon McMillan Diboll 12; #17 Cristian Brice Crockett 12; #9 Trevon Hawkins Crockett 12; #5 Ja’Lyn Carruthers Crockett 11; #24 Malcolm Murphy Franklin 10; #9 Jatavian Wilson Westwood 12; #1 Treylin Goodman Trinity 11; and #3 Tadrean Shaw-Rucker Coldspring 12

Punter: #6 Brice Smith Trinity 12

The All-District Second Team Offense is comprised of:

Quarterbacks: #14 Dylan Maskunas Diboll 12; #5 Marcus Wade Franklin 10; and #9 Grisham Vaught Trinity 12

Running Backs: #15 Kylance Parish Westwood 10; #42 Landon Dodge Diboll 11; #13 RJ Moore Elkhart 11; #9 Greg Terry Coldspring 11; and #45 Tavaress Chambers Coldspring 10

Wide Receivers: #17 Cristian Brice Crockett 12; #15 Ty White Crockett 11; and #1 Emanuel Aldaco Crockett 12

Tight End: #3 Charlie Scarpinato Franklin 10

Offensive Line: #65 Billy Leverett Diboll 12; #53 DJ Williams Crockett 11; #58 Trey McKnight Crockett 12; #52 Cody Owens Franklin 10; #70 Russell Stegall Franklin 10; #58 Weldon Brooks Elkhart 12; #62 Tristen Mays Elkhart 12; #66 Cameron Burlison Coldspring 11; and #70 Hayden Richardson Coldspring 10

Kicker: #22 Adrian Garcia Diboll 12 and #17 Travis Jones Westwood 10

Return Specialist: #3 Tadrean Shaw Coldspring 12

The All-District Second Team Defense is comprised of:

Defensive Line: #53 Ethan Mendoza Diboll 12; #22 AJ Wallace Crockett 9; #39 KarVondrick Rhodes Crockett 11; #19 Courtney Byrd Crockett 9; and #72 Vincent Rankin Coldspring 12

Linebackers: #7 Seth Shamblin Franklin 10; #31 Haze Tomascik Franklin 10; #33 Seth Spiller Franklin 11; #44 Kade Hebert Franklin 11; #14 Coy Elton Westwood 11; #23 Kadonte Watkins Westwood 12; and #1 Khyrin Rogers Coldspring 10.

Defensive Backs: #4 Datron Dixon Franklin 12; #5 Jace Stout Trinity 12; #6 Ka’Darrion Bookman 10; and #4 Jared Curry Coldspring

Punter: #12 Jermey Hardin Coldspring 12

The Honorable Mention All-District Team is comprised of:

#4 Chris Teal Diboll 11 WR; #11 Hagen Pierce Diboll 12 WR; #8 Demaria Cook Diboll 12 WR; #74 Quincy Coleman Diboll 10 OL; #51 Tyler Evans Franklin 12 DL; #62 Isaac Suarez Franklin 12 DL; #50 Trey Corn Franklin 11 OL; #52 Landon Estes Elkhart 11 OL; #11 Richard Carrillo Elkhart 10 WR; #4 Messiah Birdow Elkhart 10 WR; #68 Jake Nugent Elkhart 11 OL; #12 Connor Walker Elkhart 10 LB; #22 Camden Sellars Elkhart 11 DB; #78 Javon Terry Coldspring 10 OL; #8 Jeromey Harden Coldspring 12 QB; #99 Jerimiah Oyer Coldspring 11 TE; #82 Joseph Lemon Coldspring 11 DL; #24 Darvin Lynn Coldspring 12 C; #72 Vincent Rankin Coldspring 12 DL; #21 De’Anthony Thomas Westwood RB 11; #5 Jacorry Furr Westwood LB 11; #8 Tyler Johnson Westwood WR 11; #11 John Marks Westwood DB 11;#34 Jacoby Brantley Westwood DL 12; #73 Donovan Barrett Westwood OL 11; #72 Matthew Gomez Westwood DL 9; #59 Jade Crutcher Westwood OL 11; #7 Jordan Owens Westwood WR 11; and #3 Devonte Downie Westwood WR 11.

