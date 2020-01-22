Jones Drops 46 on Lovelady as Sandiettes Win, 67-31

Grapeland Unbeaten at District Mid-Point

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – As any basketball team that rolls through Lovelady will tell you, the Lady Lions’ home gym is a tough place to play. Last year, the Lady Lions very nearly beat the Sandiettes – who eventually went on to become state-runners up – in Lovelady.

When the two teams met last Friday, the game started out like it was going to be another nail-biter.

Kaiden LeMaire scored six for Lovelady while Grapeland’s Teira Jones dropped in a half-dozen points of her own. Jones was joined by Tatiyana Bowie with two as the Sandiettes led by a single basket after the first eight minutes of play.

The rest of the District 20-2A contest, however, belonged to Jones. From the second quarter on, Jones single-handedly outscored the Lady Lions offense, 40-25, as the Sandiettes cruised to a 67-31 win and remain undefeated in district play.

With the score 8-6 at the start of the second quarter, Jones took over. She scored 15 of Grapeland’s 19 points in the period while Kenya Woods dropped in the other four to help the Sandiettes take a 27-15 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Rajanae Polhamus netted seven second quarter points for the Lady Lions while LeMaire chipped in the other two for Lovelady.

Sensing something special was happening on the court, Jones’ teammates began to feed her the ball. Instead of taking shots themselves, the Sandiettes were dishing the ball to jones who responded with another monster quarter in the third.

She powered in another 16 points while Jessie Payne added five to help Grapeland take a 48-23 lead after the third quarter.

LeMaire paced Lovelady with six while Polhamus dropped in a basket to close out the Lady Lions’ third quarter scoring.

Up by 26 at the start of the final period of play, the Sandiettes slowed the tempo down just a tad but kept pounding it inside to Jones who added nine points to her total. Christie Shepherd added four while three other Sandiettes – Bowie, Woods and KeKe Harris – all had two apiece to help the Sandiettes cruise to a 67-31 win.

On the game, Lovelady was led by a strong effort from Kaiden LeMaire who went for 18 points. Rajanae Polhamus netted 11 and Kameron Negrete had two.

For the Sandiettes, Jones led all scorers with a career-high 46 points. Kenya Woods had six and Jessie Payne dropped in five. Tatiyana Bowie and Christie Shepherd both had four while KeKe Harris closed out the Grapeland point production with two.

The Sandiettes were back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 21 against the Slocum Lady Mustangs. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

